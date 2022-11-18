Season-specific Haemagglutinin and Neuraminidase antigens will support vaccine and diagnostic reformulation programmes

New range developed to cover 2023 southern hemisphere flu season

The Native Antigen Company (part of LGC Clinical Diagnostics), one of the world's leading suppliers of reagents that enables research into vaccines and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases, today announced the commercial launch of its latest range of influenza antigens for the southern hemisphere's 2023 flu season. The latest influenza antigens will help support development of vaccines and diagnostics as part of the ongoing vaccine reformulation programme, helping to ensure public safety throughout the annual flu season.

In February and September of each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) announces flu vaccine formulations for the northern and southern hemispheres. To support vaccine research and development, The Native Antigen Company has developed Haemagglutinin and Neuraminidase antigens for the WHO-recommended, egg-based and recombinant vaccine strains. Available in bulk quantities, the latest range of antigens can be used in a range of applications, including immunoassay development and as immunogens, and includes reagents for both influenza A and B.

The Native Antigen Company's influenza antigens were developed using the Company's proprietary mammalian expression system, VirtueE. The antigen exhibits full glycosylation and folding to ensure that antibodies raised against it are highly specific. The Haemagglutinin antigens feature C-terminal T4 foldon domains, stabilising them in their trimeric conformation to present more native-like conformational epitopes.

Ish Jalal, Commercial Director, The Native Antigen Company, said: "Each year, we are proud to be able to support vaccine and diagnostic manufacturers by updating our range of influenza reagents in line with WHO's guidance. Our customers now have access to the very latest, high-quality antigens for vaccine reformulation, to ensure the public continues to stay safe during the 2023 flu season."

For further information about The Native Antigen Company's influenza range, please visit: https://thenativeantigencompany.com/influenza-vaccine-antigens/

