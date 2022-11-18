Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Yorkies of Austin, a Texas-based kennel that raises puppies in-house, announces that it has moved to a new location at 203 W. Murray Ave #2 Manor, Texas.

"It's been an exciting journey for us as we prepare to open our new doors," says Jacqueline Harrington, owner of Yorkies of Austin. "We are so pleased to be part of the Manor community and look forward to providing our puppies with a safe and loving environment."

Yorkies of Austin offers pet supplies and grooming services in addition to raising puppies in house. The facility will also be used for training that helps save the lives of pets through First Aid and CPR. They are also USDA-licensed breeders that hold pet adoptions by appointment.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality care for every puppy that comes through our door," continues Harrington. "We believe in treating all of our puppies like family, providing them with the best possible environment and giving them the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Yorkies of Austin also announces that it has become a new Chamber of Commerce Member, and its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony as a member is scheduled for December 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

For more information about Yorkies of Austin or to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, please visit https://www.yorkiesoa.com.

