Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rishi Kwatra as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Kwatra has over 15 years of proven financial expertise and business acumen which the Company believes will help create a strong business plan and path forward for realizing shareholder and market value.

Mr. Kwatra's many roles include corporate finance, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions for several industry leaders. He has extensive experience in undertaking project generation and business development along with evaluating early to advanced stage M&A opportunities in the mining sector. His extensive network of international contacts in the institutional and capital markets brings strong financial relationships. He has been involved with and led significant financings for various public and private issuers. Mr. Kwatra is also a serial entrepreneur and a seasoned investor in Real Estate. He has studied International Trade and Business Administration in Finance at BCIT. Mr. Kwatra is well-travelled, and fluent in several languages.

Mr. Kwatra comments, "This will be an exciting next phase for ENRG as we continue to evaluate energy metals assets to provide catalysts for shareholders. The Company would like to be well positioned in order to satisfy the surging demand of energy metals worldwide through the acquisition of quality projects and their development."

Marc Enright-Morin, a Director of the Company, says, "Having Mr. Kwatra on board at this pivotal time to progress the mandate of energy metals will be a benefit to all shareholders. We are moving in a direction where the landscape for these commodities will drive value for years to come."

The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Stuart Ross for all his efforts and contributions as the CEO of the Company. Mr. Ross will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,299,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on November 18, 2027.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is headed up by a progressive team of professionals who are focused on the exploration and development of energy metals throughout the Americas.

