New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - HOPE Hydration ("HOPE"), a leading tech-enabled hydration solution for cities, today announced that it has been awarded the CES 2023 Innovation Award for its innovative HydroStation technology.

HOPE leverages cutting-edge technology to bring free, filtered drinking water to major events & urban hubs through its HydroStationTM - thoughtfully designed, tech-enabled water refill stations deployed to provide residents with filtered water. HydroStations are equipped with proprietary IoT technology to provide real-time data updates, including information on the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide (CO2) saved.





HOPE Hydration

"HOPE is thrilled and humbled to be recognized by CES for our innovative approach to increasing access to clean, sustainable hydration across the globe. We're excited to see where our journey takes us as we continue on our important mission of hydrating the world, reducing plastic waste, and encouraging more sustainable water consumption habits," HOPE CEO Jorge Richardson mentioned.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 27 product categories. Winners were chosen by an independent panel of industry expert judges, based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, to be held Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration ("HOPE") is a tech-enabled company that believes water is a human right. The company's mission is to develop solutions to bring clean water without waste around the world through a technology solution-the HydroStation. HOPE is working to motivate new behaviors around water consumption, conservation, and waste-including reducing the environmental impact of plastics pollution. HOPE's young team of co-founders-including Dave Tigue and Cristina Gnecco, brought together by a desire for a more sustainable future-have deep experience around sustainable development goals, business development, and software and hardware engineering. HOPE CEO Jorge Richardson, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee, has collaborated with major Fortune 500 Brands on technology-powered hydration campaigns.

To learn more, visit www.hopehydrate.com and follow HOPE on Instagram.

Media Contact

Jorge Richardson

HOPE Hydration

contact@hopehydration.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144861