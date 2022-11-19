Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2022) - LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, launches its Legend Program globally following its immense success in Africa.

The global ambassadorial program for college students is designed to help students who want to get involved in the cryptocurrency industry while still attending school.

These 'LBank Legends', a nickname for student ambassadors, are responsible for assisting LBank in its educational campaign across universities and colleges in their respective regions and schools.

Through the program, students can access free training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and job placement assistance. In turn, they receive monthly stipends to cover their expenses. Compensation ranges between 50 to 100 dollars depending on the region.

"We created this program because we believe that young people are the future of our industry," said Allen Wei, CEO of LBank. "We have seen incredible talent come out of colleges and universities around the world, and we want those students who are interested in getting involved with cryptocurrencies to start making an impact right away, at no cost."

Students can participate in several online courses to learn about the ins and outs of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency investing, trading, and more. Furthermore, they will gain access to a community of other young professionals who share their interests and goals.

While the program has already kick-started in some universities in Africa, LBank recently premiered the game-changing initiative in the Indian subcontinent, Philippines, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, and many other regions.

LBank also claims that the exchange is still looking to expand to other regions. This shows that the Legend campaign is geared to swiftly spread across numerous campuses to attract the next generation of blockchain builders and cryptocurrency innovators.

Who Are LBank Legends?

LBank Legends are outstanding future builders accelerating the growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain in their campuses and regions. They are budding youngsters helping to advance the cryptocurrency industry and improve financial independence for everyone by contributing their voice and perspective.

What Is the Role of an LBank Legend?

LBank Legends assists LBank in its educational campaign across universities and colleges.

Its global team members work closely with the Legends in a multidisciplinary way, including the planning of campus outreaches online and offline, providing LBank with feedback and recommendations, assisting new users in navigating the LBank platform and responding to user inquiries and feedback.

What Advantages Come With Being an LBank Legend?

Being part of the LBank Legends program provides university students with exclusive access to LBank events. They will make meaningful connections with LBank team members and receive invitations to meet-ups. They are also given special LBank merchandise, amongst other packages.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers its users specialised financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading. The platform services over 7 million users from more than 210 regions worldwide. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

