Samstag, 19.11.2022
Wird der gesamte Lithium-Markt jetzt neu definiert?
WKN: 883394 ISIN: IT0000066180 Ticker-Symbol: BFX 
Stuttgart
18.11.22
16:26 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2022 | 18:32
Brioschi & Co and MG International Promote and Host Various Brands and Venues in New York: Learn More About This Nightlife Sensation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Brioschi & Co LLC and MG International NYC LLC is run by founders Alessandro Brioschi and Matteo Garzia. The two companies focus on handling public promotions for various brands and venues in New York and have become a nightlife sensation.

Brioschi & Co and MG International, Saturday, November 19, 2022, Press release picture


Brioschi & Co and MG International began their expansion to the United States nine years ago, and since then the two companies have been organizing Cannes film festival events for over six years until 2017 time when they met the owners of the Provocateur, who instantly wanted them in New York.

"Realizing our skills to run their clubroom, two months later we were in New York." Shares Alessandro Brioschi and Matteo Garzia.

Since then Brioschi & Co and MG International's success continued from Provocateur to 1oak to Tao to Marquee. They have thrown must-attend parties at THE BLOND and 11 Howard, that attract guests including iconic celebrities like Madonna and Alicia Keys.

"We have been defined as 'the new wave' that New York has been waiting for a while, a kind of fresh air that climbed positions and places to get to where we are now." Alessandro Brioschi says.

In addition, Brioschi & Co and MG International are the promotional head of teksupport, an elite techno and house music brand that generates events all over the United States of about 5,000, and is partnered with CircoLoco in Europe.

The companies also host the Little Sister Lounge, a Tao group venue, which is often described as a hot and spicy place in the center of the city with an amazing atmosphere and looks.

In order to continue growing within the industry, the two companies are currently looking at the possibility of opening a couple of venues in the heart of New York City. The venues would be a breath of fresh air that cater to an exclusive clientele.

About Brioschi & Co and MG International
Brioschi & Co LLC and MG International run public promotions for various brands and venues in New York. Originating from Italy, they reaped success in entertainment across Europe and decided to expand to the United States.

CONTACT:
Paula Henderson
561-768-4444

SOURCE: Brioschi & Co and MG International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727132/Brioschi-Co-and-MG-International-Promote-and-Host-Various-Brands-and-Venues-in-New-York-Learn-More-About-This-Nightlife-Sensation

