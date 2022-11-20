Again a good week for ATX TR which gained 0,68 percent and closed above 6800. The best stock was Marinomed and the 20 percent fall of S Immo shares started long before the Additional acceptance period defined by the Austrian Takeover Commission which ended on Friday 5 pm. News came from Wienerberger, Kapch TrafficCom, Rosenbauer, Vienna Insurance Group, Strabag, Semperit, KapschTrafficCom, DO & CO, Vienna Airport, Uniqa and Frauenthal Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,68% to 6.806,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -13,28%. Up to now there were 112 days with a positive and 114 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 17,52% away, from the low 21,83%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,24%, the weakest is Thursday ...

