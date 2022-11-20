Wienerberger: With the acquisition of QPS AS, Wienerberger is strengthening its market position for water management in the Nordics. QPS provides solutions for infrastructure pumping stations in Norway, offering complete solutions with a prefabrication degree of up to 100 per cent: customer-specific design, engineering, and assembly, all on a one-stop-shop basis. This acquisition is yet another step in Wienerberger's strategic development into a full-range system provider for water management, extending the company's footprint in the Nordic market. In this segment, Wienerberger supplies a comprehensive portfolio of innovative system solutions for sustainable and efficient water management, which is now broadened through the addition of a complete range of infrastructure ...

