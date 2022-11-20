Rosenbauer: The Rosenbauer Group, Leading manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection, generated revenues of Euro 651.2 mn in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 649.5 mn in the same periode last year. Lower gross profit and increased structural costs (specifically sales and administrative expenses) resulted in a negative EBIT of -30.5 mn Euro after the first nine months (1-9/2021: 14.0 mn Euro). At 825.4 mn Euro, incoming orders were 6% higher than in the previous year. The order backlog increased again and, it amounted to Euro 1,360.5 mn at the end of the third quarter of 2022 (September 30, 2021: Euro 1,164.8 mn)."Varying bottlenecks in material supply and massive cost increases for intermediary products and materials in some cases continued to ...

