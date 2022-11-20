Strabag: The publicly listed European technology group for construction services Strabag SE generated a 10 % higher output volume of Euro 12,645.28 mn in the first nine months of 2022. The order backlog grew by 8 % over the same period of the previous year, reaching Euro 23,327.59 mn as at 30 September 2022 "Given the high order backlog and the predominantly favourable weather to date, we are raising the forecast for our output volume in 2022 from Euro 16.6 bn to at least Euro 17.0 bn. As certain construction segments are currently experiencing a downturn, our corporate strategy of diversification is again proving its worth. In particular, public-sector demand in the infrastructure sector is having a stabilising effect. As many as 63 % of our clients are in the public ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...