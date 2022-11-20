Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 20.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kompletter Gamechanger! Early Birds wohl stark im Vorteil…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870378 ISIN: AT0000785555 Ticker-Symbol: SEW 
Tradegate
18.11.22
21:18 Uhr
20,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,25 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,15020,25019.11.
20,15020,20018.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG12,100-2,10 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING20,250+0,25 %
STRABAG SE39,000-0,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.