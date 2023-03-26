Semperit: In 2022, the Semperit Group recorded an increase in revenue and results in its continued operations - particularly in the Industrial Sector - despite a challenging market environment and a visible economic slowdown. The revenue increase of 32.0% to EUR 734.0 million in the Industrial Sector was thus largely responsible for the revenue growth of 29.6% to EUR 779.8 million in the entire continued operations of the Semperit Group. Revenue from continued operations in the Medical Sector (Wimpassing and Sopron) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 45.8 million. EBITDA grew by +86.2% from EUR 54.0 million in the previous year to EUR 100.5 million in the 2022 financial year. CEO Karl Haider comments on the past financial year: "2022 was a very important year for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...