Frauenthal: Frauenthal Group board member Michael Ostermann, together with the local management, takes over the Group companies belonging to the "Powertrain" business unit of the Frauenthal Group. The relevant contract is effective immediately, as the Frauenthal Group announced ad hoc. Powertrain, with its focus on combustion engines, is particularly affected by the change in drive technologies and current energy prices. In 2021, the division made a contribution to consolidated sales of Euro 86.4 mn (first half of 2022: Euro 46.1 million). Frauenthal: weekly performance: 3.67% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (18/11/2022)

