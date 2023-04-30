A1 Group: The first quarter of the 2023 financial year was another solid one for A1 Group. The company continued to grow its revenues and profits. Total revenues increased by 8% year-on-year to EUR 1,258 mn, with both service and equipment revenues growing in all segments. In total, service revenues increased by 5% and equipment revenues by 26%. On the cost side, workforce costs increased by 3%, while restructuring costs remained stable. Electricity costs increased significantly both year-over-year and sequentially. The increaseis mainly due to the segment Austria, which had to pay higher prices in Q1 2023. EBITDA increased by 1% year-on-year to EUR 436 mn and EBIT by 0.3% to 195 mn.Telekom Austria: weekly performance: 0.43% Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has approved a ...

