Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2022) - Metro Care Human Services, which empowers the journey of holistic healing for its clients, has announced it will soon provide independent housing for adults with disabilities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The new program adds to Metro Care Human Services' menu of services that include mental health counseling, intervention, case management, advocacy, rehabilitation, relocation, and Moving Home Minnesota (MHM) assistance.

The founder of Metro Care Human Services, Arnold Kubei, explains that the organization will be providing minimal support to individuals who would like to live independently in their own apartment. Currently in Minneapolis/St. Paul, the average monthly rent of a 1-bedroom unit plus utilities is $725, and shared living for a 2-bedroom unit plus utilities is between $550-$600 per person. For individuals with disabilities, these costs mean they often face difficulties living on their own.

"We saw a real need to expand because so many adults with disabilities could not afford market rates for apartments," says Kubei. "For some, this only added to their sense of isolation and loneliness. By helping our clients to live on their own, we hope they will feel more integrated into their community, be empowered to form relationships with their neighbors, and grow in confidence."

The expansion will be completed in the spring of 2023, when Metro Care Human Services plans to add 28 more beds for its clients, bringing its total to 93. The organization's staff will work with nursing homes, other housing facilities, and government agencies to identify adults with disabilities who would like to live in an apartment and to help them relocate. Metro Care Human Services also plans to open an Intensive Residential Treatment facility to transition individuals into the community.

Those who are interested in learning more about Metro Care Human Services' independent housing or other services are invited to visit the organization's website or to call its Woodbury office at 651-528-7141. Languages spoken include English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Hmong, and Somali.

Metro Care Human Services was founded by Arnold Kubei, an asylee from Cameroon who is strengthening social services and housing for nursing home residents, people with disabilities, and former prisoners in the Twin Cities. Kubei uses his own story of personal rebirth to inspire his clients, as he went bankrupt and lost everything when the gas storage tank at the station he owned was discovered to be leaking. Understanding that failure is only temporary, Kubei persevered, working as a security counselor and for the City of Minneapolis before incorporating Metro Care Human Services, which supports hard-to-house people as they transition into new homes.

For information about Metro Care Human Services, including its new program for adults with disabilities, please see the organization's website or contact:

Metro Care Human Services

651-528-7141

info.intake@metrocareservicesmn.com

