Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: BrainChip Names Former Arm Executive Nandan Nayampally as Chief Marketing Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, has hired Nandan Nayampally as Chief Marketing Officer to drive all aspects of marketing, product management and business strategy for the company's AkidaTM event-based AI neural processor IP, and its portfolio of Essential AI enabling technology solutions.

Nayampally is an entrepreneurial executive with more than 25 years of success in building or growing technology businesses with industry-wide impact. He was at Arm for more than 15 years in a variety of product marketing and product management leadership roles, eventually becoming vice president and general manager of Arm's signature CPU group and the Client Line of Business, , where he identified key technology investments, developed a strategy and roadmap of products to deliver compelling, market-leading solutions for billions of SoCs, while establishing strategic partnerships and alliances. Nayampally comes to BrainChip from Amazon, where he helped accelerate the adoption of Alexa Voice and other multimodal services into third-party devices.

"I am excited to join BrainChip. Our unique approach to performant and efficient edge AI at scale is a great enabler for an industry that is looking for innovative and transformative solutions" said Nayampally. "It is a great opportunity to not only advance product intelligence at the sensor and the edge but unleash the full power of AI. BrainChip is positioned to create that positive change and I'm thrilled to be a part of making that happen."

"Nandan has a deep technical understanding of semiconductor design and IP as well as the market factors that lead to product success," said Sean Hehir, CEO. "We look forward to leveraging his product experience and executive success at companies like Arm and Amazon to help us deliver BrainChip solutions to the market."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

