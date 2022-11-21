Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
WKN: 896795 ISIN: US6988131024 Ticker-Symbol: PP1 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
16:07 Uhr
78,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0078,5020.11.
78,0078,5018.11.
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 01:04
125 Leser
Papa John's: SHARE IT BIG WITH PAPA JOHNS

Latest global campaign invites pizza fans to share joyful experiences and discover its category-first New York Style Pizza

MILTON KEYNES, England, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Johns is letting hands do the talking in its latest international marketing campaign, to mark the launch of its Share It Big range.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.