Papa John's: SHARE IT BIG WITH PAPA JOHNS

Latest global campaign invites pizza fans to share joyful experiences and discover its category-first New York Style Pizza

MILTON KEYNES, England, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Johns is letting hands do the talking in its latest international marketing campaign, to mark the launch of its Share It Big range.





In a bold creative departure for the brand, the new campaign powerfully uses pairs of Gen Z hands only to dramatize the joyfulness of sharing, tearing, holding and folding its biggest meal bundle yet.

The new spot also shines a light on the range's hero item - New York Style Pizza - a category - first launch for Papa Johns, as it becomes the world's first pizza brand to launch the most authentic New York pizza experience beyond the Big Apple.





Billed as Papa Johns' most shareable dining experience yet, the Share It Big range is brought to life through a vibrant backdrop, eye-catching Gen Z cultural cues and a dynamic campaign track that repeats the lyric 'I'm a big deal', in reference to Gen Z's desire to go big in every aspect of life.

The film opens with a hand emerging from inside a Papa Johns' box, holding a pizza slice, before multiple sets of hyper-stylized hands gather to share big pizzas and sides, culminating in a dramatic stand-off for the final slice.

The hands also show viewers three tried and tested techniques for the thin and oversized New York Style Pizza slices, including the 'inside out fold', 'fold in half' and 'pizza wallet' methods.

The launch of the Share It Big range also marks the return of Papa Johns' annual Slice of Happiness campaign, which sees the brand donate slices of pizzas to charities and good causes worldwide, through its Hungry for Better brand mission.

Amid growing food insecurity issues worldwide, Papa Johns aims to double last year's donations and provide up to two million pizza slices to local organisations, generated via purchases of qualifying pizzas.

Jo Blundell, VP of International Marketing at Papa Johns, comments: "Our latest Share It Big campaign celebrates the big pizza slices, big flavours and big sharing occasions that make Papa Johns the Gen Z social ingredient. Share It Big references not only our most shareable dining experience yet, but also the brand's target of doubling our Slice of Happiness pizza slice donations in 2022, for the benefit of more community-driven initiatives."

The new multi-channel campaign will run in selected markets across the Middle East, Europe and Latin America in Q4.

Papa Johns' Share It Big range is available to order now in selected markets via www.papajohns.com or local ordering apps.

