Montag, 21.11.2022
Kompletter Gamechanger! Early Birds wohl stark im Vorteil…
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
18.11.22
12:21 Uhr
12,360 Euro
+0,145
+1,19 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,November21, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachm (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)e (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)nt) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachments

  • PR_Millicom files standard form of major holdings_112122 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1bbf02ad-b916-43f0-bbaa-f1c4113d3517)
  • Notification of major holdings - SoutheasternAssetManagement down to 2.92%_112122 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9897732-638e-495a-94f8-fdb3cc908a16)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
