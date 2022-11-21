Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,November21, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachm (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)e (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)nt) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5386/2022-11-18-notification-of-major-holdings-southeasternassetmanagement-down-to-292.pdf)





-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachments