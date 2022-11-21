EDX Medical Group Plc - Collaboration Programme with Tianjin Bioscience

This announcement contains Inside Information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

LONDON: 21st November 2022

EDX Medical Group Plc

(The Company)

EDX Medical Group Plc announces European Cancer Biomarker Programme collaboration with Tianjin Bioscience Diagnostic Technology Co. Ltd

EDX Medical Group plc, ("EDX Medical" or the "Company"), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services for cancer, heart disease, neurology and infectious disease testing, today announces a collaborative cancer biomarker programme that will improve access to cost-effective and reliable tests for a range of cancers in the UK and Europe.

The programme is a result of a partnership between the Company and Tianjin Bioscience Diagnostic Technology Co. Ltd ("Bioscience"), an internationally active, ISO 13485-certified research-based manufacturer of diagnostic products and reagents. The Company has been selected by Bioscience as its lead partner to validate and commercialise its suite of internationally recognised cancer biomarkers in Europe.

The programme will encompass the validation and clinical deployment of Bioscience's digital chemiluminescence immunoassay technology for an initial 10 cancer biomarkers, including the key glycoprotein Carbohydrate Antigens: CA-15-3, CA19-9, CA-125, and CA-72-4. These biomarkers are recognised as important tools to improve the clinical management of a range of cancers and will be deployed both individually and in combination using the Bioscience automated analysers.

As part of the collaborative programme, the Company will conduct validation studies and submit data on individual tests to UK and EU Authorities for regulatory approval. Under the collaboration, Bioscience has installed two automated digital chemiluminescence immunoassay instruments at the Company's laboratory in Cambridge, UK, with initial capability to process up to 250,000 tests per annum, and providing rapid response times for UK clients.

Dr Mike Hudson, CEO of EDX Medical, said: "We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Bioscience, which will accelerate access to these highly reliable, affordable laboratory tests for doctors, patients and cancer survivors in the UK and Europe. The automation and combination of tests means improved flexibility, enhanced data and rapid delivery of test results".

"This capability is an important building block in our strategy to offer one of the most complete suites of cancer tests in the UK, supported by definitive functional genomics from our Cambridge laboratory. This partnership will bring forward our commercialisation plans for our cancer products."

Professor Sir Chris Evans, Founder of EDX Medical, said: "I'm delighted that a high-quality company such as Bioscience has selected EDX Medical to partner and pioneer the launch of their latest cancer tests across the UK and Europe, particularly at a time when the post-pandemic world grapples with huge backlogs of cancer patients and the need for fast, effective diagnostic products and services."

Lina Lee, Head of International Sales at Tianjin Bioscience Diagnostic Technology Co. Ltd, said: "We are very pleased to be working with EDX Medical Group, a fast-growing and innovative partner, to lead the validation and commercialisation of our oncology laboratory tests in the UK and Europe, along with future co-development of new tests".

Notes for Editors:

This announcement and collaboration is part of an expanding programme of cancer diagnostics tests and services being prepared for launch in the UK and Europe by EDX Medical Group Plc.

CA 15-3 is primarily used to monitor breast cancer and its response to treatment.

CA 125 is useful to monitor women who may be at increased risk of cancer of the uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, such as those with a family history of ovarian cancer.

CA 19-9 is one of the most reliable biomarkers for pancreatic cancer, capable of identifying the recurrence of cancer before radiographic or clinical findings by up to 7 months.

CA 72-4 exhibits excellent specificity enabling the differential diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancer from other GI-based inflammatory disease. When combined with CEA and CA19-9, CA72-4 can provide valuable information on the state of lymphatic metastasis, vascular invasion, nerve infiltration, tumour size and degree of tumour differentiation, guiding clinical treatment options.

About EDX Medical Group

EDX Medical develops and delivers innovative digital diagnostic products and services for cancer, heart disease, neurology and infectious disease testing, helping to predict disease risk, inform clinical decision-making and accelerate the development of new medicines. The company is listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX).

EDX Medical was founded by Professor Sir Christopher Evans, OBE, a medical and life sciences entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, specialising in cancer treatments and diagnostics.

By translating clinical insights into pragmatic solutions combining advanced biological and digital technologies, EDX Medical seeks to cost-effectively improve the detection of disease risk and personalise disease management in a timely fashion. Early disease detection and risk prediction is the most impactful way of reducing deaths and lowering the future costs of healthcare provision globally.



EDX Medical operates a molecular biology and diagnostics laboratory in Cambridge, UK, from which it performs research & development (R&D), provides testing and genomic sequencing services, undertakes quality assurance and has established expertise in the design, development, validation and sourcing of diagnostic tests at commercial scale. Key tests performed in this laboratory have been audited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and accredited to ISO 15189.

www.edxmedical.co.uk

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Dr Michael Hudson, CEO +44 (0)20 7710 0020 AQSE Corporate Advisor

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7220 9795 Public Relations on behalf of the Company

Ramsay Smith, Media House International Limited +44 (0)20 7710 0020

+44 (0) 7788 414856

ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk

www.bioscience-tj.com

Media contact: Tianjin Bioscience Diagnostic Technology Co.Ltd.+86 22 84849080, email: sales@bioscience-tj.com