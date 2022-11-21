Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A3DMCV ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 Ticker-Symbol: 48U0 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
09:16 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,000
+0,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 08:04
Marula Mining Plc - Result of AGM & Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, November 20

Marula Mining PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")

18 November 2022

Result of AGM & Directorate Change

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining investment company, announces that at the AGM held earlier today, resolutions 1, and 3 through 10 were duly passed. Resolution 2, an ordinary resolution seeking shareholder approval for Richard Lloyd's reappointment as a director of the Company pursuant to the Company's articles, was withdrawn after Mr Lloyd sought not to seek re-election as Mr Lloyd will be potentially taking on a non-board role within the Company. As a consequence, Richard Lloyd retires as a director by rotation and ceased to be a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:"As the Company continues to make progress with its mining and development projects in Africa, we need to strengthen and expand our executive management team and Richard's role and involvement in that would assist in the future success of the Company's aggressive growth strategy and expansion in the battery metals sector."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer,
Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi
Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		 +44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren		 +44 (0)20 7138 3204
© 2022 PR Newswire
