Enel, which already runs a solar factory on the Italian island of Sicily, said its new US plant with be its second global PV manufacturing facility.From pv magazine USA Enel North America affiliate 3Sun USA is now scouring the United States for locations for a new 3 GW bifacial solar module and cell factory, with plans to eventually scale up production to 6 GW per year. Construction of the proposed facility is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023, with production anticipated by late 2024. The facility is expected to create up to 1,500 new full-time jobs. "Recent policy tailwinds from the ...

