10cc STREAM THEIR 'ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS TOUR 2022' IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ON AIR

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical, and creative success in equal measure.

Throughout September and October 202210cc toured the 'Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' to sold out audiences across the UK. On Thursday 27th October On Air were in attendance at The New Theatre, Oxford to capture the full 19 song set, filled with hits from across their 50 year career.

Recorded in 4K UHD Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos technologies, the show will be available to watch from 7pm on December 1st, after which it will be available to watch On Demand for 2 years.

Tickets are available now - https://onair.events/10cc-the-ultimate-greatest-hits-tour

A trailer for the show is available to watch here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pm5JsGPnLYw

With 11 top-10 singles, including 3 no.1's - 'I'm Not In Love', 'Dreadlock Holiday' & 'Rubber Bullets' - and more than 30 million albums sold around the world, 10cc can count a generation straddling array of fellow artists, from Axl Rose to Sophie Ellis Bextor and Chrissie Hynde among their millions of fans.

Talking about the show, founding member Graham explains "There could not be a better time to film the band, it's been a fantastic tour, sold out theatres and we have never sounded better. We show no mercy, hit after hit after hit, plus a couple of new tracks, video contributions from Kevin Godley and a special version of 10cc's first single Donna as an encore. Whether or not you got to see us on tour, sit down, turn-up the volume and enjoy."

As part of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees, On Air will be planting one tree for every ticket purchased from their website for the 10cc show.

