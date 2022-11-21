Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
21.11.22
09:38 Uhr
6,630 Euro
-0,196
-2,87 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6706,68010:00
6,6706,67210:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022 | 09:05
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
14.11.2022135 00073.779 959 193
15.11.2022135 00073.259 889 250
16.11.2022140 00072.3810 133 606
17.11.2022140 00070.549 875 838
18.11.2022140 00070.679 894 416
Previous transactions 5 525 000
Total transaction under the program6 215 00063,63395 441 078

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 667 403 shares, corresponding to 1.10% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 18 11 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fec2f4a9-8a93-4b87-b3f0-e96657232f13)

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.