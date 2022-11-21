Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 14.11.2022 135 000 73.77 9 959 193 15.11.2022 135 000 73.25 9 889 250 16.11.2022 140 000 72.38 10 133 606 17.11.2022 140 000 70.54 9 875 838 18.11.2022 140 000 70.67 9 894 416 Previous transactions 5 525 000 Total transaction under the program 6 215 000 63,63 395 441 078

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 667 403 shares, corresponding to 1.10% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment