BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Solutions Reports on Frankfurt CPHI Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) is pleased to report on a successful CPHI pharma conference in Frankfurt, Germany, attended by the BioNxt team earlier this month ("CPHI"). CPHI is the largest pharma conference in the world and the 2022 exhibition was the first comprehensive in-person CPHI event since the start of the pandemic.

CPHI provides an opportunity for pharma professionals to meet premier suppliers and buyers, discover new pharma trends, learn about ground-breaking ideas and innovations, and hear from leading industry experts. It is the world's most important gathering for ingredients, machinery, equipment, technology, package and contract service suppliers, distributors and buyers from the pharma industry.

BioNxt carried out a number of important meetings at CPHI with potential contract manufacturers, products licensees, and new product collaborators. As BioNxt advances its lead drug formulation product, a Rotigotine transdermal patch for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, the Company is forging a path towards regulatory approval, commercial production and global distribution. CPHI provided an opportunity to connect and reconnect with several potential strategic parts of its commercial pathway.

BioNxt is continually exploring and reviewing new product opportunities to capitalize on its platform technologies for transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations. CPHI also provided an opportunity to follow-up and confirm a promising opportunity to develop a novel oral dissolvable application of an approved active pharmaceutical ingredient for the treatment of a major neurological disorder. We look forward to further announcements in this regard.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

