Citi today announced that it will donate over $10 million in support of education-focused non-profit organizations as part of its 2022 e for education campaign, the highest annual amount since the initiative was launched.

With this donation, the campaign is set to donate over $66 million in aggregate since its inception in 2013, and has helped non-profit organizations support over one million young people.

Citi Markets donates a percentage of business proceeds traded electronically during the eight-week campaign from September to October.

"As we reach a key milestone in this campaign, we wholeheartedly support our non-profit partners' efforts to help young people unleash their talent through the power of education. Their dedication is truly an inspiration to us all," said Stuart Staley, Global Head of CitiFX.

Malala Yousafzai, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Malala Fund, said: "Our team at Malala Fund is so grateful to have partners like Citi that see the power of girls, invest in their education and remain committed year after year through the e for education campaign to building a more equal future for us all. With Citi's support, Malala Fund has reached millions of students through our girls' education projects and I look forward to seeing the world those young women will create."

The education-focused non-profit organizations tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

Since its launch in 2013, the campaign has in aggregate:

Supported over one million young people

Helped over 37,000+ schools

Has spanned over 85 countries.

Further information can be found at: https://www.citifx.com/e4e/

Citi's first e for education campaign originated in FX in 2013 and the campaign has been expanded across Citi's e-trading businesses.

Citi works with 10 non-profit partners globally that support the right to education for all children.

2022 Partners (alphabetical order):

Asian University for Women A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women's education and leadership development

A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women's education and leadership development Civic Builders Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities

Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities Ditch the Label A leading youth charity, which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues, including bullying and mental health

A leading youth charity, which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues, including bullying and mental health EMpower Supports marginalized youth in education in emerging market countries

Supports marginalized youth in education in emerging market countries Fallen Patriots Educates children who have lost a parent in the U.S. Military

Educates children who have lost a parent in the U.S. Military Malala Fund Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school

Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school Pencils of Promise A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana

A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana Place2Be A children's mental health charity with more than 25 years of experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in U.K. schools

A children's mental health charity with more than 25 years of experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in U.K. schools Reach the World Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens

Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens Room to Read Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality

Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality Teach First A charity that provides a range of school leadership programs to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities

A charity that provides a range of school leadership programs to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities Teach For All A global network of organizations working to ensure all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential

A global network of organizations working to ensure all children have the education, support and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential Uncommon Schools Starts and manages K 12 public charter schools that prepare students from low-income backgrounds for college and beyond

