Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
21.11.22
10:14 Uhr
128,82 Euro
-3,68
-2,78 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,60127,7210:28
127,44128,0010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022 | 10:17
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atos International: Atos signs major contract with Siemens IT to drive its digital transformation roadmap

Press Release

Atos signs major contract with Siemens IT to drive its digital transformation roadmap

Paris, France - November 21, 2022 - Siemens awarded a new major contract to Atos to deliver SIAM services and accelerate Siemens' journey to digital excellence.

Working in partnership with Siemens and collaborating with a multi-sourced business ecosystem, Atos will deliver next generation Integration and Orchestration driven services through its Atos SIO Bridge solution. This will support Siemens strategic initiative to change the way Siemens operates and manages its IT services. Siemens and Atos will together evolve into a partnership that is continually learning, improving, and innovating for its customers and employees.

This is the largest manufacturing integration win for the Atos Bridge SIO/SIAM operating model which will align Siemens to best practices and a core set of principles and drivers whilst also delivering flexibility, innovation, and efficiency. As part of this contract, Atos has insourced a significant number of experts from Siemens.

"To drive Siemens' digital transformation with the support of a business-enabler such as Atos, we must be able to leverage the strength of all parties within our ecosystem. Atos'unique combination of end-to-end integration and orchestration services will further help implement collaborative innovation, allowing more flexible and more fluid interaction and participation" said Hanna Henning, Siemens CIO.

"We are proud that Siemens has selected our AI-driven Integration and Orchestration solutions. With the support of the significant amount of IT experts who are joining us, Atos will enable Siemens IT to capitalize on an innovative IT ecosystem to drive its digital transformation" said Rakesh Khanna, Head of Digital, Atos.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment

  • PR - Atos signs major contract with Siemens IT to drive its digital transformation roadmap (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/789ea3bc-7e8e-4e2d-9fef-f96384d16cd7)

SIEMENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.