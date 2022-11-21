German scientists have built a tandem perovskite-CIGS panel measuring 9 square centimeters, with organometallic perovskites for the top module.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) has developed a 21.1%-efficient tandem solar module based on perovskite and copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) thin-film technology. The module measures 9 square centimeters and is characterized by an industrially suitable and scalable component architecture, according to its creators. The current best values ??for tandem solar modules made ...

