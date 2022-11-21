A2W Pharma Ltd Announces Commercial Partnership with Reakiro

MARSA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / A2W Pharma Ltd, a pharmaceutical company based in Malta, and Reakiro, a leading CBD producer and health & wellness company based in Poland, entered into a partnership agreement. The partnership will see Reakiro provide expertise to launch A2W's products to the global medical market.

'Reakiro's strong presence in the nutraceutical space plus its experienced sales and marketing teams will help A2W deliver on its goal of making quality EU-GMP certified cannabis-based therapies more available to patients around the world.' Says Peter Paul Farrugia, A2W Plant Director.

This relationship expands Reakiro's product portfolio from CBD food supplements and cosmetics to include medicinal cannabis products that can be supplied on a prescription basis by pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals globally.

"A sharp focus on innovation has kept Reakiro at the forefront of the CBD industry since 2016, solidifying our position as a market leader in the UK and Europe" says Mark Wright, Managing Director, and co-founder of Reakiro. "Advancing into the medicinal arena is a natural progression for our business and an important step on the pathway of industry development."

Together, A2W and Reakiro will initially target European and Australasian pharmacies, clinics and hospitals requiring full-spectrum extracts and EU-GMP flower. 'Estratt', A2W's own brand of full-spectrum extract, produced using super-critical CO2 technology, will be available in 4 different formulations combining CBD and THC compounds. The team will jointly also market its CMO capabilities to current market players providing white-label supplied from Malta.

A2W provides full end-to-end processing from the extraction of raw material extraction to the production of the final product with in-house capabilities for complete laboratory analyses and stability verification. The company has begun validating materials and methods and is expecting to receive full EU-GMP certification in Q1 2023. A2W's long-term vision centers around the development of botanical active substances for pharmaceutical development that could lead to the treatment of conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, fibromyalgia, Chron's disease, and other neurological and immunological conditions.

About A2W Pharma Ltd

A2W Pharma Ltd was established in 2019 to harness the power in nature with the goal to become a market player in the medical cannabis industry. A2W is the Maltese-based evolution of Amino Chemicals Ltd. Wich has over 30 years of experience in active pharmaceutical substance research and development. Specializing in innovative processes of natural substance extraction and isolation, A2W strives to be a leader in providing quality EU-GMP certified full spectrum extracts, API, and pharmaceuticals. For more information about A2W Pharma Ltd. please visit https://a2wpharma.com/.

About Reakiro

Reakiro has established itself as a leading multi-award winning CBD producer in the UK and Europe over the past 6 years, specializing in premium quality CBD oils, capsules, edibles, and topical products. Reakiro is recognized for the quality, control and consistency applied to their production and manufacturing processes, which all takes place in-house at Reakiro's HACCP, GMP, GHP-certified facility in Poland.

In October 2022, The World CBD Awards 2022 in Barcelona recognized Reakiro with two prestigious awards: namely 'Best Extract-based CBD Tincture' and 'Most Charitable Company'. For more information about Reakiro please visit https://cbdreakiro.com/.

