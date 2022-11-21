India's Polycab has unveiled compact, lightweight grid-tie string solar inverters with power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 5 kW.From pv magazine India India's Polycab has unveiled its PSIS series of grid-tie string solar inverters, with power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 5 kW. The 4 kW and 5 kW devices have a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.3%. The 3 kW products have a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 96.8%. The 1 kW, 1.5 kW and 2 kW inverters have respective efficiencies of 97.2% and 96.5% The maximum DC input voltage is 600 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...