H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $52 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Daniel Rosenthal Ayash, Bernice Berschader and Micael Hagelin have joined the firm's Capital Formation Group, based in H.I.G.'s London office.

Daniel joins as a Managing Director and is responsible for managing H.I.G.'s European client partnerships for the firm's global private equity platform. Prior to H.I.G., Daniel was a Managing Director in Eaton Partners' Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) private funds group. Prior to joining Eaton, he was Head of European Fundraising for Patria Investimentos, where he was responsible for all European fundraising.

Bernice joins as a Principal and is responsible for managing H.I.G.'s European client partnerships for the firm's global credit platform. Prior to H.I.G., Bernice was Head of EMEA Capital Formation at Castlelake, where she was responsible for capital raising activities across the firm's private credit, private equity, and real asset strategies. Prior to Castlelake, Bernice was a member of Park Hill Group PJT's European Private Credit and Hedge Fund distribution team focused on capital raising activities across Europe.

Micael joins as a Managing Director and is responsible for managing H.I.G.'s European client partnerships for the firm's global credit platform. Prior to H.I.G., Micael was a Managing Partner at New End Associates, where he was responsible for the capital formation of primary funds and direct investments covering institutional clients across the Nordics and Netherlands. Prior to New End Associates, Micael held similar roles at Oaktree Capital and Pictet.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director, and Global Head of Capital Formation commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Daniel, Bernice and Micael to H.I.G. Their expertise and knowledge of alternative assets, across the European markets, will play a meaningful role in our continued efforts of providing compelling and differentiated offerings focused on the middle market and supporting our global platform across private equity, credit, and real assets. Daniel, Bernice and Micael's recent appointments reinforce our commitment to our long-standing partners in Europe, especially during a time when H.I.G.'s investment activities are at an all-time high."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

