Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Earns Great Place to Work Certification in Poland

Kraków, Poland, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is now Certified in Poland by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.



Verisk's certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 91% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, and 97% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

"This recognition further fuels the inclusive and engaging culture we strive for at Verisk," said Sunita Holzer, Verisk's Chief Human Relations Officer. "The core of our engagement strategy is listening to the needs of our colleagues to create tailored experiences for an open exchange of ideas and feeling of community."

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk's culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk launched a "Learning Break" series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses. The Kraków office also hosts lunch and learn sessions that give team members an opportunity to share their projects with colleagues.

Each year, the Kraków Giving Back Team empowers employees to get involved in the local community with giving back initiatives such as tree planting, fundraising for animal shelters and participating in Noble Gift. In response to the war in Ukraine, Verisk granted extra time off for volunteering activities, donated funds to crisis response groups and provided additional support in Kraków.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Verisk is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and India. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for women , tech and well-being . Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK, Spain and Málaga.

