Lingnan University (LU): Lingnan delegates host global congress in Glasgow and confirm further collaboration with Durham during recent Europe trip

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early November, Lingnan University (LU) hosted a special event which ran alongside the prestigious THE Global Sustainable Development Congress at the University of Glasgow, where eminent scholars from the University of Oxford, University College London, Durham University, National Chengchi University, Taiwan and Lingnan addressed key issues in global higher education.





Themed "Quality Education: the driving force in breaking down barriers to equality," there were individual presentations and interactive workshops, and the chance to explore topics ranging from digital technology's impact on education to what universities - particularly those which lean towards the liberal arts - can do to promote concepts of peace and justice in a world where geopolitical tensions are so evident.

As well as hosting and participating in the congress, Lingnan delegates led by President Prof Leonard K Cheng and Vice-President Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, attended a number of academic exchange events, meetings and visits during their European trip. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Durham University, UK, to increase inter-university cooperation in teaching and learning and research activities is one of the successful conclusions of the trip.

A global leader in Quality Education, Lingnan is strongly committed to supporting the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through high impact research and collaboration with academic partners around the world.

About Lingnan University

Lingnan University is a liberal arts university in Hong Kong with the longest established tradition among the local institutions of higher education. Our history dates back to 1888, when our forerunner, the Christian College in China, was founded in Guangzhou, and to 1967, when the institution, as Lingnan College, was re-established in Hong Kong. Lingnan became a publicly funded institution in 1991 and was renamed Lingnan University (LU) in 1999.

Our undergraduate, taught postgraduate and research postgraduate programmes, run by the Faculties of Arts, Business, Social Sciences and School of Graduate Studies, enable students to pursue their goals in a rapidly changing social, cultural and economic environment.

LU is a global leader in quality education. It ranks first for "International Faculty", "Inbound Exchange Students" and "Outbound Exchange Students" in QS Asia University Rankings 2021; ranks third for "Quality Education" in THE University Impact Rankings in two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and ranks top 22% worldwide in "Arts and Humanities" and our Philosophy ranks 3rd in Hong Kong and 16th in Asia in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

LU's research has also got brilliant result. LU got a high rating in The University Grants Committee's Research Assessment Exercise 2020, which more than half of the research outputs submitted by Lingnan are rated as 4-star (World Leading) or 3-star (Internationally Excellent).

