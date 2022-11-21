Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian ChemoTech AB TO3 B (585/22)

At the request of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB, Scandinavian ChemoTech AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 22, 2022. 

Security name: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB TO3 B
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:   CMOTEC TO3 B          
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018716060          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  276172             
-----------------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.5 - 12.50 per share                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for          
    One (1) new share in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB. Subscription price will 
     be determined to seventy (70) percent of the volume-weighted average  
     price of the Scandinavian ChemoTechs stock during the measurement   
     period March 23, 2023 - April 5, 2023. Minimum SEK 0,5 and maximum SEK 
     12,5.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr April 11, 2023 - April 24, 2023                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  April 20, 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +468 463
83 00.
