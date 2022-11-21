Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian ChemoTech AB TO3 B (585/22)

At the request of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB, Scandinavian ChemoTech AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 22, 2022. Security name: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB TO3 B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: CMOTEC TO3 B ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018716060 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 276172 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.5 - 12.50 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB. Subscription price will be determined to seventy (70) percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Scandinavian ChemoTechs stock during the measurement period March 23, 2023 - April 5, 2023. Minimum SEK 0,5 and maximum SEK 12,5. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 11, 2023 - April 24, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 20, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +468 463 83 00.