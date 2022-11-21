Casino777.be adds Gaming Corps to providers portfolio

Swedish game developer introduced to Casino777.be players

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.be - Belgium's favourite online casino - has welcomed Sweden-based provider Gaming Corps to the fold.



Operating on the Gaming1 technology platform, Casino777.be has worked hard to create a strong brand identity, constantly expanding its games library to showcase the latest talent in design, UX and graphics. Their website is available in four languages and is committed to creating a diverse gaming environment that puts customer satisfaction and safety first.

The addition of Gaming Corps to the Casino777 family of providers makes highlights from their catalogue available to Casino777 players, including titles such as Coin Miner, Cat Ching and Tikiz N Juice. The Gaming Corps portfolio contains industry leading content in the modern Mine Game and Multiplier Categories, as well as classic casino slots with Gaming Corps' characteristic bold artwork, as well as their luxurious, Art Deco themed Table Game series

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at Casino777.be, said: "Our commitment to our customers means we're always updating our portfolio of game providers to include the best talent in the industry."

"Gaming Corps have been in our sights for a while now and we're delighted to now have them on board. We guarantee their wide scope of casino games will appeal to our discerning customers, who are used to the best casino entertainment around."

Alex Lorimer, Chief Operating Officer at Gaming Corps, said: "We are excited and proud to go live with Casino777.be as our first partner in the Belgian regulated market. Casino777.be is a market leader in what we hope will become a successful market for us and we look forward to working closely with their casino team to bring our new, modern content style to their player base."

For more information contact pr@casino777.be

About Casino777.be

Casino777.be is the online casino and sports betting operation of Casino de Spa, one of the oldest casinos in the world. Casino de Spa, part of the Ardent Group, received a Belgian license to provide online casino games at www.casino777.bein 2011, as well as a license for sports betting via www.bet777.befour years later. To achieve this, the brand operates through the technology platform developed by Gaming1, the entertainment arm of Ardent Group. Bet777.be then established and maintained a strong position in the Belgian online betting market, offering a diverse range of live and pre-live betting opportunities, as well as a variety of features.

Since then, Casino777.be has established and maintained a strong position in the Belgian online gaming market by offering a wide variety of slot machines, dice games and live dealers. At Casino777.be, players can take advantage of numerous promotions, bonuses, and Free Spins throughout the year.

At the end of 2021, Casino777.be launched its own 24-hour roulette and blackjack studio, strengthening its position in the Belgian gaming market.

777.be aims to strike a balance between fun and entertainment on the one hand and responsible gambling on the other. In 2019, 777.be concluded an exclusive agreement with Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme for several TV advertising campaigns. This partnership was renewed in February 2022 with the creation of a 3rd series of ads.

For more information please visit: https://www.casino777.be

About Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps is a game developer with the business idea of developing original content for Gaming and iGaming, servicing the selective gamer with niche video games and premium casino games. Our iGaming portfolio consists of Casino Slots, Multiplier Games, Mine Games and Table Games, into which we infuse our experience from Gaming to create modern, exciting content. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and headquartered in Sweden with development studios in Malta and the Ukraine.

For more information, please visit www.gamingcorps.com

About Gaming1

Gaming1 is a major actor in technology and both land-based and online entertainment (casino, sports betting and poker). The group is a leader on the Belgian game of chance market in B2B and B2C with its brands Circus and 777. They have more than 40 gaming halls, land-based casinos and gaming clubs in Belgium, France and Switzerland.

Gaming1 wants to offer its customers and partners a fluid, fun and innovative omnichannel experience. The company has developed their own technological platform that is constantly evolving to allow their local and international partners to develop their online presence. Gaming1 also has their own casino game studio. In their 30 years of experience, Gaming1 has built a portfolio of strong brands on a local and international level. Only active on regulated markets, Gaming1 aspires to develop a responsible and ethical image of gaming. Today, the group is present in 10 countries around the world, including Portugal, France, the Netherlands and the United States with their joint venture Gamewise founded with the American giant Delaware North.

The group employs more than 1,500 people and has 4 activity hubs (Belgium, France, Malta and Miami) with the main office in Liège with more than 450 employees.

Gaming1 is part of Ardent Group, an association of families of investors from Liège who are always striving to actively and responsibly boost the economy in Wallonia through entrepreneurial and societal projects.