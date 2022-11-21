Chrono24, the world's leading online marketplace for luxury watches, announces the arrival of Jennifer Bodenseh as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jennifer joins Chrono24 as an experienced CFO in the IT industry and will be focused on strategic business decisions, such as corporate growth, international business development, but also on Investor Relations and IPO readiness.

A longtime veteran of INIT Group, for almost 4 years Jennifer most recently held the position of CFO, overseeing controlling and logistics, financial services, data protection and compliance, investor relations and M&A. This role was built upon an additional 9+ years of service to INIT Group.

Co-CEO and founder of Chrono24, Tim Stracke, commented, "We're thrilled to have Jennifer join our rapidly expanding company. Her global expertise with international finance teams and also her routine with complex IT systems will be a key success factor for Chrono24."

"We also thank our outgoing CFO Stephan Kniewasser who initiated our IPO readiness process and laid the groundwork for our next moves in finance. Stephan still works as an advisor and coach to Chrono24 and will remain a shareholder."

Chrono24 has been the global online marketplace for luxury watches since 2003. They are the #1 address for luxury watches for commercial watch dealers, private sellers and watch enthusiasts from around the world. With approximately 500,000 watches from more than 3,000 retailers and more than 30,000 private sellers, the platform boasts an average 25M users per month across 120 countries and supported by 22 languages (plus a cool 200K+ Instagram user following). The sales volume in the first six months of 2022 has proven 43% higher than the same six months of 2021 continuing the company's remarkable growth trajectory.

Chrono24 was founded in 2003 and employs almost 600 people in offices in Karlsruhe, Berlin, New York Tokyo and Hong Kong.

