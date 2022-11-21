Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851247 ISIN: GB0002374006 Ticker-Symbol: GUI 
Xetra
21.11.22
13:57 Uhr
43,000 Euro
+0,400
+0,94 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,80043,20014:21
42,80043,20013:58
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 13:04
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIAGEO AND SMIRNOFF LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL RESPONSIBLE DRINKING CAMPAIGN FOR THE FESTIVE PERIOD

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo and the world's number one vodka Smirnoff, have today launched a new global campaign 'Drops of Advice' encouraging people to drink responsibly during the holidays while also enjoying the best of the season's festivities.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.