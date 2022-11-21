ROK Resources Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Record Production & Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Third Quarter of 2022

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2022.

Financial and Operating Highlights

In Q3 2022, the Company realized production volume of 321,989 total boe (3,500 boe/d), resulting in crude and natural gas sales of $26.6 million and funds from operations of $14.5 million. This equates to an operating netback, after hedging, per boe of $43.10 and an operating income profit margin of 52.3%.

Financial Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income (loss) 10,810,729 (919,222 ) 84,573,899 (1,677,438 ) Basic ($/share) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.51 (0.03 ) Diluted ($/share) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.50 (0.03 ) Funds flow 11,581,159 (44,430 ) 31,161,162 (359,466 ) Basic ($/share) 0.06 (0.00 ) 0.19 (0.01 ) Diluted ($/share) 0.05 (0.00 ) 0.18 (0.01 ) Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 11,938,870 1,535,102 16,441,696 1,650,334

Operating Operating Income Oil and Natural Gas Sales 26,554,511 1,075,829 63,386,401 2,225,065 Royalties (4,303,644 ) (205,357 ) (10,185,960 ) (425,826 ) Operating Expenses (9,926,624 ) (473,924 ) (17,551,783 ) (954,577 ) Operating Income 12,324,243 396,548 35,648,658 844,662 Realized gain on commodity contracts 1,552,524 - 1,788,499 - Processing and other income 627,612 - 1,212,622 - Funds from operations 14,504,379 396,548 38,649,779 844,662 Average daily production Crude oil (bbl/d) 2,170 130 1,644 98 NGLs (boe/d) 240 36 163 38 Natural gas (mcf/d) 6,535 179 4,206 215 Total (boe/d) 3,500 197 2,507 171 Operating Netback per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 82.47 59.42 92.60 47.65 Royalties (13.37 ) (11.34 ) (14.88 ) (9.12 ) Operating Expenses (30.83 ) (26.17 ) (25.64 ) (20.44 ) Operating Netbacks ($/boe) 38.27 21.91 52.08 18.09 Operating Netbacks, after hedging ($/boe) 43.10 21.91 54.69 18.09 Operating Income Profit Margin 46.4 % 36.9 % 56.2 % 38.0 % Operating Income Profit Margin, after hedging 52.3 % 36.9 % 59.1 % 38.0 % Share information Common shares outstanding, end of period 201,247,706 74,471,576 201,247,706 74,471,576 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 199,711,392 74,471,576 164,762,938 66,142,730 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 222,398,843 74,471,576 170,622,352 66,142,730

Net Debt

The continued reduction of Net Debt quarter over quarter is a result of organically generated funds flows utilized to reduce Company indebtedness. ROK uses "Net Debt" as a measure of the Company's financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Senior Loan Facility (14.25%) 52,191,179 58,298,629 62,549,849 - Debt Notes (14%) - - - 4,000,000 Less: adjusted working capital 21,516,524 19,912,783 16,750,311 478,610 Net debt 30,674,655 38,385,846 45,799,538 3,521,390

Third Quarter Highlights:

Record production of 3,500 boe/d (69% liquids), an increase of 14.6% compared to Q2 2022

Reduction of Net Debt to $30.7 million, a 20% reduction from Q2 2022

Drilled the best producing well in Saskatchewan during the month of July with average production rate over the first 30 days of production of approximately 300 boe/d

Conducted Phase 1 of a reactivation/workover program at Kaybob, resulting in capital efficiencies of $7,000

to $10,000 per boe and the identification of 9 gross (9 net) additional operations planned for Q4 2022

/ Q1 2023

to $10,000 per boe and the identification of 9 gross (9 net) additional operations planned for Q4 2022 / Q1 2023 Realized hedge gain on commodity contracts of $1,552,524



Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bryden Wright, Chief Operating Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. "Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. "Funds from Operations" is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income. "Net Debt" includes all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Debt Notes and the Senior Loan Facility (as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022), net of Adjusted Working Capital. "Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt as presented on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"Funds Flow" includes all cash for (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. "Funds flow", "funds flow basic ($/share)" and "funds flow diluted ($/share)" are capital management measures and are key measures of operating performance as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds flow, funds flow basic ($/share) and funds flow diluted ($/share) provide useful measures of ROK's ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow on a per share basis (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing funds flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the relevant period.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,427,942 (197,204 ) 28,783,787 (648,983 ) Change in non-cash working capital (846,783 ) 152,774 2,377,375 289,517 Funds Flow 11,581,159 (44,430 ) 31,161,162 (359,466 )

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to pursuing the objectives and the expectations regarding the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

