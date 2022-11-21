JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2022 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st October 2022
|US$ 4.59
JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2022 is $4.59 per share ($4.66 per share at 30 September 2022), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (6) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by net fx gains of 1 cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stOctober 2022:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|367,046
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|63,802
|Other Receivables
|235
|Total Assets
|431,083
|Liabilities
|Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027
|42,626
|Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2022
|31,667
|ZDP shares - maturity date 1st October 2022
|0
|Other liabilities
|944
|Total Liabilities
|75,237
|Net Asset Value
|355,846
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,477,214
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.59
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com