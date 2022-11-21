JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st October 2022 US$ 4.59

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2022 is $4.59 per share ($4.66 per share at 30 September 2022), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (6) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by net fx gains of 1 cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stOctober 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 367,046 Cash and Cash equivalents 63,802 Other Receivables 235 Total Assets 431,083 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,626 Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2022 31,667 ZDP shares - maturity date 1st October 2022 0 Other liabilities 944 Total Liabilities 75,237 Net Asset Value 355,846 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.59



