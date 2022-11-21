Automated planograms deliver enriched multichannel customer experience and improved efficiencies

SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing, and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that implementation of its shelf planning and assortment solutions will expand beyond Metro Romania to more than 8,000 Metro and Makro locations in Eastern Europe, including Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia.

With a flexible model for local owner-operated wholesale and cash-and-carry franchisees, Metro Romania sought to automate and speed planograms across its locations for compliance while allowing localization to meet shopper preferences. In selecting SymphonyAI Retail CPG, Metro Digital GmbH selected a vendor with market-leading solutions and deep retail and wholesale domain expertise. The resulting initial deployment provides assortment optimization which is expected to increase revenues for the company's franchisees.

According to Dragos Oprisor, digital project manager, Metro Romania Convenience, "After carefully assessing market options, we selected SymphonyAI Retail CPG as our preferred partner based on their speed to implementation, proven ROI, and ease of use to provide independent shop owners with planograms with recommendations down to the SKU level to enhance their space efficiency, reduce labor, and create a more unified experience across our many locations. In addition, our multichannel customers will be able to expedite purchases by placing their orders directly from online planograms. Based on positive initial results within Metro Romania, we are now aggressively expanding to additional markets."

"We are excited to deliver measurable value to Metro as they seek to better serve customers, improve efficiencies, and present a consistent but localized experience across very diverse markets," said SymphonyAI Retail CPG President and CEO Manish Choudhary. "We look forward to continue growing with Metro as they implement shelf and assortment planning in thousands of additional locations."

About SymphonyAI Retail CPG

SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, is a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing, and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers worldwide. Harnessing the power of AI, SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions enhance agility, performance, and revenue growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. Trusted by more than 1,200 leading retailers and manufacturers, SymphonyAI Retail CPG serves 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains. SymphonyAI Retail CPG is transforming retail and building a culture of contributing to positive change: SymphonyAI Retail CPG achieved 2022 Great Place to Work certification in all nine countries for which it was eligible.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005113/en/

Contacts:

Adrienne Newcomb

Ketner Group Communications for SymphonyAI Retail CPG

adrienne@ketnergroup.com

