New product from construction technology firm unlocks data through an intuitive visual interface, providing actionable insights to improve decision making of project teams

Disperse, a leading provider of building productivity systems in the construction industry, today announced the launch of its new product, Impulse. The innovative product enhances processes commonly used in construction with performance insights that project teams can utilize to inform critical day-to-day decisions. In addition to quantifying work-in-place of over 480 task components, Impulse highlights issues that do not conform to design or that may require rework so that project teams can systematically address them. This requires minimal manual inputs from project teams and is instead derived from 360º image scans captured by Disperse operatives that are accessible to customers through a class-leading visual interface of interactive building schematics. Impulse replaces the previous product for all new engagements and has been well received by Disperse's customers, with 35% having already migrated to the new solution.

Impulse can help project managers spot incomplete work and other inconsistencies through an intuitive user-interface. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impulse visually integrates performance insights into building elevations and surfaces issues that even the most experienced team may not have the bandwidth to identify. Early customers use the work-in-place information displayed over building elevations during coordination meetings to drive more informed discussions with their trades. They also manage issues as broad as ensuring that a ceiling is closed after the rerouting of a pipe, all the way to quantifying outstanding scope to source a new contractor after a particular trade abandoned work on site. Impulse automatically tracks and, when relevant, resolves these issues using photographic documentation obtained through regular site scans, so that project teams can focus on driving productivity.

"What makes us stand out in the market is our ability to reliably and consistently extract data from the site images we capture," says Disperse CEO and founder Felix Neufeld. "We have now built on this capability and our new product, Impulse, gives our customers objective data in an intuitive format for use in everyday decisions. With Impulse, we are serving actionable insights to project teams so that they can make better decisions and drive on-site performance."

While most construction technology companies rely on project teams to provide status and progress information as well as visuals from their site, Disperse automates this process for project teams by integrating the image scans with project drawings, schedule and, when available, updated BIM model. In essence, Impulse relies on the strengths of artificial intelligence and industry experts working together to extract data from these inputs and generates performance insights that projects can readily use to drive decisions. Disperse customers continue to have access to the comprehensive as-built reports that they lean on for stakeholder communications.

Key Features

Track what matters with work-in-place insight of over 480 task components across Superstructure, Envelope Façade, MEP, and Fit-Out. Quickly visualize and validate any work-in-place with new interactive building elevations that filter by trade, task activity, object component, and location. Identify installations that do not conform to design drawings, that may require rework, or that may cause schedule delays with Spotlights, the early issue detection system, now actionable from within the platform. Spotlights also ensure no unexpected regressions occur by monitoring completed work. Keep project teams focused on driving progress while ensuring stakeholders stay informed with automated executive summary, progress, cost, and earned value reports, as well as with schedule integrations (P6, ASTA, MSP). Automated reports and insights are based on data that Disperse captures through our turn-key solution that integrates the image scans with project drawings, schedule, and when available, BIM model. This ensures project teams have consistent, quality scans that generate comprehensive as-built records once a project is complete.

Learn More About Impulse

To learn more about Impulse, head over to www.disperse.io/impulse.

About Disperse.io

Disperse is a building productivity provider on a mission to unlock the future of building.

Disperse captures the state of construction projects and provides actionable insights in a way that is scalable, accurate, and reliable so that project teams can focus on getting things done. Disperse products combine artificial intelligence and human expertise to empower project teams with insights from data that allows them to make better decisions with an objective project status, minimize risk with reliable as-built records, and improve stakeholder communication.

Founded in 2015, Disperse has worked on over 100 projects across the UK and the US and captured millions of images across residential, commercial, mixed use, and healthcare sectors. Learn more at disperse.io

Contacts:

Disperse Press Contact:

Arianna Gutierrez

Head of Marketing

Arianna@disperse.io

press@disperse.io