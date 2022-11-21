Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 305.8 m @ 2.4 AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces a gold-antinomy diamond drill intersection grading 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 319.2 m from holeSDDSC0050 reported by its majority-owned Australian subsidiary, Southern Cross Gold Ltd ("SXG"). Mawson currently owns 60% of SXG following its May 2022 initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Highlights: Hole drilled to test under Rising Sun shoot, with mineralization continuing to a never-before-drilled area between Rising Sun and Apollo Deepest hole on the project by 404.5 m , intersecting nine separate mineralized zones, and at least eight new veins sets. Only 67% of the hole has been assayed so far down to 650 m. Drilling continued to 923.7 m with visible gold noted in restricted sections below assayed intervals (Photos 1-4). There is 270 m of core left to process.

305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 319.2 m (no lower cut) in SDDSC050. Higher grade zones (3 m @ 0.3 g/t AuEq lower cut) include: 29.8 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 319.2 m 14.5 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 439.8 m 20.0 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.2 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 475.0 m 5.8 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (10.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 524.2 m 19.2 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 533.0 m 12.6 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 561.0 m 13.2 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 578.9 m 4.7 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 611.0 m 5.0 m @ 36.1 g/t AuEq (26.4 g/t Au, 6.2% Sb) from 620.0 m

(no lower cut) in SDDSC050. Higher grade zones (3 m @ 0.3 g/t AuEq lower cut) include: 12 high-grade intersections >20 g/t Au, including 5 grading >100 g/t Au with assays up to 181.0 g/t Au and 9.7% Sb (196.3 g/t AuEq) with multiple intersections that contained visible gold (Photos 1-4): 0.4 m @ 63.9 g/t AuEq (59.8 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 326.0 m 0.3 m @ 49.8 g/t AuEq (42.2 g/t Au, 4.9% Sb) from 343.5 m 0.4 m @ 44.5 g/t AuEq (29.6 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 419.2 m 0.4 m @ 114.1 g/t AuEq (100.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 444.8 m 0.6 m @ 44.1 g/t AuEq (43.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 490.0 m 0.3 m @ 196.3 g/t AuEq (181.0 g/t Au, 9.7% Sb) from 525.3 m 0.3 m @ 41.0 g/t AuEq (40.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 549.2 m 0.3 m @ 127.4 g/t AuEq (56.9 g/t Au, 44.6% Sb) from 570.5 m 0.3 m @ 160.6 g/t AuEq (130.0 g/t Au, 19.4% Sb) from 589.0 m 0.4 m @ 158.7 g/t AuEq (119.0 g/t Au, 25.1% Sb) from 620.0 m 0.5 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (26.3 g/t Au, 6.2% Sb) from 622.2 m 0.5 m @ 173.5 g/t AuEq (148.5 g/t Au, 15.9% Sb) from 623.4 m

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Six holes (SDDSC048A/50/51/52/53/54) are being geologically processed and analysed, with two holes (SDDSC055/56) in drill progress (Figure 3).

Mawson currently owns 60% of Southern Cross Gold. SXG is currently halted pending an announced equity capital raising, which is expected to dilute Mawson's interest in SXG.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Sunday Creek gets better and better. Mineralization in hole 50 continued well past the planned location, and to almost double the depth previously drilled. To have drilled over 300 m (and continuing) through the dyke suggests the potential for a blowout at depth which increases prospectivity materially. The regional experience such as Fosterville and Costerfield reinforces the opportunity at depth with these epizonal style deposits.

With only 67% of the hole having been assayed, 270 m of core left to process which included multiple zones of visible gold, and 3 rigs turning, we are excited about Sunday Creek's potential to continue to deliver. Mawson benefits immensely from SXG's successes as its largest shareholder (currently 60%), alongside its 100% owned Rajapalot project whose recent PEA delivered a US$211 million after-tax NPV5.

Results Discussion

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Drill hole SDDSC050, was originally designed to test under the Rising Sun shoot (from 319.2 - 349.0 metres), however the hole continued in mineralization to test a never before drilled area between Rising Sun and Apollo. With only 67% of the hole assayed so far down to 650 m, with drilling continued to 923.7 m SDDSC050 intersected 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 319.2 m (no lower cut). The drill hole to date has also intersected 12 high-grade intersections >20 g/t Au, including 5 high-grade intersections >100 g/t Au. Multiple visible gold zones were identified through the interval at 412.6 m, 419.2 m, 435.8 m, 444.8 m, 492.8 m, 525.4 m, 570.5 m, 589.0 m, 629.4 m and 629.8 m (Photos 1-4). Additionally, visible gold is observed below the assayed intervals reported here at 713.9 m and 836.0 m. Summary grades are outlined in the highlights section above and Tables 2 and 3.

Figures 1-3 show project location and plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Six holes (SDDSC048A/50/51/52/53/54) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with two holes (SDDSC055/56) still in progress (Figure 3).

Geological and Scale Comparison to Other Victorian Epizonal Deposits

Sunday Creek has a 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which have yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones, metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open NW trending folds. Mineralization at Sunday Creek is controlled by veining, stibnite-gold-matrix breccias and brittle faults. The immediate host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks.

As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (locally visible) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A larger arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization, mostly represented by arsenian-pyrite but developing to arsenopyrite-bearing zones with a clear spatial relationship to high-grade gold.

Mineralized shoots at Sunday Creek are formed at the intersection of the sub-vertical to shallower dipping 330 degree striking mineralized veins and a steep east-west striking, north dipping structure hosting dioritic dykes and related intrusive breccias. The dimensions of each shoot will be uncovered with further drilling, but typically:

In the down plunge orientation (80 degrees towards trend of 020 degrees), high grades show a linear continuity to at least 400 m from surface and remain open. Visible gold in other epizonal deposits (for example Fosterville and Costerfield) becomes increasingly significant at depth below approximately 800 m, most likely representing the different temperatures of formation of Au-Sb and Au dominant mineralization.

20 m to 30 m wide in the up-dip/down-dip orientation but can blow out to be wider (i.e. around SDDSC033), and;

Drilling in the cross section of the shoots implies thicknesses of up to 50 m, with higher grades between 20 m and 40 m but further drilling will be required to establish a more accurate average.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 1) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield, Redcastle and Whroo), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. Geoscience Australia reported that as at 2019, antimony is a critical metal where China and Russia combined produce approximately 82% of the antimony raw material supply. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors. For example, antimony is a critical element in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries and to the next generation of liquid metal batteries that lead to scalable energy storage for wind and solar power.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = Au (g/t) + 1.58 × Sb (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

For previously reported exploration results, refer to the following:

May 4, 2020 CRC020

March 8, 2022 SDDSC021

May 30, 2022 SDDSC033

October 4, 2022 SDDSC046

November 2, 2022 SDDSC049

Refer to Mawson's announcement 20 October, 2022 for full disclosure relating to the results of the Rajapalot PEA.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 60% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.



On behalf of the Board, "Ivan Fairhall" Ivan Fairhall, CEO Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement, pending holes, and select prior drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure showing individual shoots defined to date. Also, prior reported drillholes shown

Photo 1: SDDSC050 419.4 m showing visible gold in yellow circles within quartz, carbonate and stibnite vein in altered metasediment. Scale bar in mm.

Photo 2: SDDSC050 525.3 m with multiple visible gold areas within quartz and stibnite. Scale bar in mm.

Photo 3: SDDSC050 620.2 m, with visible gold within quartz and stibnite. Scale bar in mm.

Photo 4: SDDSC050 623.7 m, with visible gold within quartz. Scale bar in mm.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC041 HQ 174.0 Rising Sun 330776.9 5867890.5 295.4 221.0 -67.0 SDDSC042 HQ 250.5 Apollo 331019.3 5867839.9 299.3 137.5 -61.6 SDDSC043 HQ 323.4 Rising Sun 330753.0 5868022.7 294.5 198.0 -61.6 SDDSC044 HQ 338.9 Apollo 330977.0 5867847.6 296.7 91.6 -63.9 SDDSC045 HQ 237.3 Apollo 331019.0 5867840.2 299.4 139.0 -69.8 SDDSC046 HQ 240.0 Rising Sun 330753.4 5868022.0 294.6 188.6 -47.2 SDDSC047 HQ 260.8 Golden Dyke 330613.1 5867886.0 300.0 209.1 -60.7 SDDSC048 HQ 62.6 Apollo 330814.3 5867599.0 295.7 36.8 -49.4 SDDSC048A HQ 645 Apollo 330814.3 5867599.0 295.7 39.9 -46.4 SDDSC049 HQ 308 Golden Dyke 330615.8 5867886.4 300.2 218.4 -54.6 SDDSC050 HQ 923.7 Rising Sun 330538.6 5867885.4 295.5 77 -63.5 SDDSC051 HQ 263.5 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 226.5 -74.5 SDDSC052 HQ 245.4 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 246.8 -67.4 SDDSC053 HQ 601.9 Rising Sun 330617.0 5867890.60 299.8 78.6 -62.0 SDDSC054 HQ 285 Apollo 331180.3 5867847.90 306.6 240 -77.0 SDDSC055 HQ In progress Plan 520 m Gentle Annie 330890.0 5868088.00 306.7 224.2 -60.3 SDDSC056 HQ In progress Plan 190 m Apollo 331110.8 5867850.90 303.1 231.2 -35.0

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC050 205.3 206.1 0.9 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 315.4 316.0 0.6 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 319.2 349.0 29.8 1.7 0.26 2.1 including 326.0 326.3 0.4 59.8 2.64 63.9 including 334.0 335.0 1.0 5.2 1.72 7.9 including 343.5 343.9 0.3 42.2 4.86 49.8 SDDSC050 367.0 368.0 1.0 0.2 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 378.0 379.0 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 SDDSC050 393.3 408.7 15.4 0.5 0.29 1.0 including 399.2 399.9 0.7 4.5 2.22 8.0 SDDSC050 412.6 414.4 1.7 0.9 0.09 1.1 SDDSC050 419.2 430.2 11.0 1.3 0.51 2.1 including 419.2 419.7 0.4 29.6 9.44 44.5 SDDSC050 439.8 454.3 14.5 4.2 0.48 4.9 including 441.9 442.2 0.3 6.9 0.29 7.4 including 444.8 445.8 0.9 49.1 5.89 58.4 SDDSC050 458.7 459.1 0.5 0.3 0.10 0.4 SDDSC050 464.4 472.2 7.8 1.2 0.34 1.8 including 464.4 464.8 0.4 18.2 1.64 20.8 including 469.1 469.4 0.3 0.2 4.85 7.8 SDDSC050 475.0 495.0 20.0 2.2 1.40 4.4 including 487.0 487.9 0.9 1.0 2.57 5.1 including 490.0 490.9 0.9 33.2 0.11 33.4 including 492.1 494.0 1.9 2.8 10.75 19.7 SDDSC050 502.5 503.1 0.6 0.0 0.20 0.3 SDDSC050 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.40 49.9 including 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.40 49.9 SDDSC050 519.6 520.5 0.9 0.1 0.25 0.5 SDDSC050 524.2 530.0 5.8 10.4 0.74 11.5 including 525.3 525.6 0.3 181.0 9.68 196.3 SDDSC050 533.0 552.2 19.2 1.1 0.17 1.3 including 549.2 549.6 0.3 40.1 0.59 41.0 SDDSC050 561.0 573.6 12.6 2.1 1.60 4.7 including 568.9 570.8 1.9 11.8 8.40 25.1 SDDSC050 578.9 592.0 13.2 3.9 1.09 5.6 including 579.8 580.1 0.3 5.4 8.05 18.1 including 583.0 583.3 0.3 14.9 4.28 21.6 including 585.5 585.8 0.3 4.9 2.95 9.5 including 589.0 590.0 1.0 40.9 9.14 55.3 SDDSC050 595.8 596.6 0.9 0.2 0.12 0.4 SDDSC050 611.0 615.7 4.7 1.0 1.37 3.2 including 613.0 615.7 2.7 1.4 2.13 4.8 SDDSC050 620.0 625.0 5.0 26.4 6.18 36.1 including 620.0 623.9 3.9 33.7 7.87 46.1

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC050 in this announcement >0.1g/t AuEq.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC050 88.0 89.1 1.1 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 205.3 206.1 0.9 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 314.0 314.7 0.7 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 314.7 315.4 0.7 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC050 315.4 316.0 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 319.2 320.0 0.8 0.3 0.03 0.3 SDDSC050 320.0 320.7 0.7 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 320.7 321.5 0.8 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 321.5 322.7 1.3 0.7 0.07 0.8 SDDSC050 322.7 323.2 0.5 0.7 0.59 1.7 SDDSC050 323.2 324.0 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 324.0 325.0 1.0 0.1 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 325.0 326.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 326.0 326.3 0.4 59.8 2.64 63.9 SDDSC050 326.3 327.3 1.0 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 327.3 328.3 1.0 0.7 2.03 3.9 SDDSC050 328.3 329.4 1.1 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 329.4 330.0 0.7 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 330.0 331.0 1.0 1.1 0.15 1.4 SDDSC050 332.3 332.9 0.6 0.3 0.02 0.4 SDDSC050 332.9 333.3 0.4 0.1 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 333.3 334.0 0.7 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 334.0 335.0 1.0 5.2 1.72 7.9 SDDSC050 335.0 336.2 1.2 0.5 0.10 0.6 SDDSC050 336.2 337.2 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 337.2 338.0 0.8 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 338.0 338.9 0.9 0.3 0.02 0.3 SDDSC050 338.9 340.0 1.2 0.8 0.07 0.9 SDDSC050 340.0 341.0 1.0 0.6 0.08 0.7 SDDSC050 341.0 342.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.1 SDDSC050 342.0 343.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 343.0 343.5 0.5 0.2 0.23 0.6 SDDSC050 343.5 343.9 0.3 42.2 4.86 49.8 SDDSC050 343.9 344.7 0.9 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 344.7 345.2 0.5 0.6 0.14 0.8 SDDSC050 345.2 346.0 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 346.0 346.6 0.6 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 346.6 347.9 1.2 1.1 0.04 1.1 SDDSC050 347.9 348.2 0.3 1.4 0.07 1.5 SDDSC050 348.2 349.0 0.8 1.1 0.13 1.3 SDDSC050 349.0 350.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 352.0 353.0 1.0 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 367.0 368.0 1.0 0.2 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 378.0 379.0 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 SDDSC050 386.0 386.9 0.9 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 388.7 389.0 0.4 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 393.3 393.8 0.5 0.2 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 393.8 394.3 0.5 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 394.3 395.0 0.7 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 396.0 397.0 1.0 0.3 0.36 0.9 SDDSC050 397.0 398.0 1.0 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 398.0 399.2 1.2 1.3 0.17 1.6 SDDSC050 399.2 399.9 0.7 4.5 2.22 8.0 SDDSC050 399.9 400.5 0.6 0.5 0.08 0.6 SDDSC050 400.5 401.0 0.5 0.8 0.01 0.9 SDDSC050 401.0 402.0 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 402.0 403.0 1.0 0.4 0.05 0.5 SDDSC050 403.0 403.9 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 403.9 405.0 1.1 0.3 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 406.9 407.3 0.4 0.4 0.29 0.9 SDDSC050 407.3 407.9 0.7 0.2 0.24 0.6 SDDSC050 407.9 408.7 0.8 1.2 2.02 4.4 SDDSC050 410.4 411.3 0.9 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 411.7 412.6 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 412.6 413.0 0.3 2.3 0.16 2.5 SDDSC050 413.0 413.7 0.7 0.3 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 413.7 414.4 0.7 1.0 0.05 1.1 SDDSC050 414.4 414.7 0.3 0.1 0.10 0.2 SDDSC050 414.7 415.0 0.4 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 415.0 416.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 418.7 419.2 0.5 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 419.2 419.7 0.4 29.6 9.44 44.5 SDDSC050 419.7 421.0 1.4 0.4 0.13 0.6 SDDSC050 421.0 422.0 1.0 0.1 0.05 0.2 SDDSC050 422.0 423.0 1.0 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 423.0 423.6 0.6 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 423.6 424.0 0.4 1.0 0.07 1.1 SDDSC050 424.0 424.5 0.5 0.3 0.15 0.5 SDDSC050 424.5 424.9 0.3 0.7 0.62 1.6 SDDSC050 424.9 425.4 0.5 0.4 1.12 2.1 SDDSC050 425.4 426.1 0.7 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 426.1 427.0 0.9 0.3 0.13 0.5 SDDSC050 427.0 427.6 0.6 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 428.9 429.2 0.3 0.3 0.01 0.3 SDDSC050 429.9 430.2 0.3 0.2 1.05 1.8 SDDSC050 430.2 431.0 0.8 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 434.0 434.5 0.5 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 435.1 435.8 0.7 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 435.8 436.2 0.4 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 438.1 438.4 0.3 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC050 439.1 439.8 0.7 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 439.8 441.0 1.2 1.7 0.05 1.8 SDDSC050 441.0 441.9 0.9 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 441.9 442.2 0.3 6.9 0.29 7.4 SDDSC050 442.2 443.0 0.8 2.6 0.01 2.6 SDDSC050 443.0 444.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 444.0 444.8 0.8 0.2 0.02 0.3 SDDSC050 444.8 445.3 0.4 100.0 8.94 114.1 SDDSC050 445.3 445.8 0.5 6.2 3.32 11.5 SDDSC050 445.8 446.6 0.8 0.3 0.15 0.5 SDDSC050 446.6 447.3 0.7 0.5 0.04 0.6 SDDSC050 447.3 448.0 0.7 0.7 0.05 0.8 SDDSC050 448.0 449.0 1.0 1.0 0.01 1.0 SDDSC050 449.0 449.6 0.6 0.1 0.50 0.9 SDDSC050 449.6 451.0 1.4 3.5 0.50 4.3 SDDSC050 451.0 452.0 1.0 0.6 0.04 0.7 SDDSC050 453.0 453.6 0.6 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 454.0 454.3 0.3 0.3 0.02 0.4 SDDSC050 454.3 455.1 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 457.0 458.0 1.0 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 458.0 458.7 0.7 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 458.7 459.1 0.5 0.3 0.10 0.4 SDDSC050 460.0 461.0 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 461.0 462.0 1.0 0.1 0.07 0.2 SDDSC050 462.0 462.6 0.6 0.2 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 462.6 463.0 0.4 0.1 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 463.0 463.6 0.6 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 464.4 464.8 0.5 18.2 1.64 20.8 SDDSC050 464.8 465.7 0.9 0.4 0.08 0.5 SDDSC050 465.7 466.9 1.2 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 467.2 467.7 0.5 0.4 0.09 0.6 SDDSC050 467.7 468.1 0.5 0.3 0.07 0.4 SDDSC050 468.1 469.1 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 469.1 469.4 0.3 0.2 4.85 7.8 SDDSC050 469.4 470.4 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 470.4 471.2 0.9 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 471.2 471.9 0.7 0.1 0.07 0.2 SDDSC050 471.9 472.2 0.3 0.7 0.07 0.8 SDDSC050 472.5 472.7 0.2 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 472.7 473.0 0.3 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 473.0 474.0 1.0 0.1 0.11 0.3 SDDSC050 474.0 475.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 475.0 476.0 1.0 0.3 0.31 0.7 SDDSC050 476.0 477.0 1.0 1.0 0.60 1.9 SDDSC050 477.0 477.6 0.6 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 477.6 478.7 1.1 0.2 0.14 0.4 SDDSC050 478.7 479.7 1.0 0.7 0.18 1.0 SDDSC050 479.7 480.5 0.8 0.7 0.18 0.9 SDDSC050 480.5 481.3 0.8 0.4 0.39 1.0 SDDSC050 481.3 482.0 0.8 0.8 0.57 1.7 SDDSC050 482.0 483.0 1.0 0.6 0.88 2.0 SDDSC050 483.0 483.9 0.9 1.4 0.80 2.6 SDDSC050 483.9 484.2 0.3 2.0 0.72 3.2 SDDSC050 485.0 486.0 1.0 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 486.0 487.0 1.0 0.2 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 487.0 487.9 0.9 1.0 2.57 5.1 SDDSC050 487.9 488.2 0.3 0.5 1.45 2.7 SDDSC050 490.0 490.6 0.6 43.9 0.13 44.1 SDDSC050 490.6 490.9 0.3 11.8 0.07 11.9 SDDSC050 490.9 491.5 0.6 0.8 0.28 1.2 SDDSC050 491.5 492.1 0.6 0.2 0.09 0.4 SDDSC050 492.1 492.8 0.7 0.9 4.00 7.2 SDDSC050 492.8 493.4 0.6 5.0 25.60 45.4 SDDSC050 493.4 494.0 0.7 2.6 3.78 8.6 SDDSC050 494.0 495.0 1.0 0.6 0.47 1.3 SDDSC050 496.0 496.4 0.4 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 498.0 498.9 0.9 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 498.9 499.5 0.6 0.1 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 499.5 500.5 1.0 0.0 0.12 0.2 SDDSC050 502.5 503.1 0.6 0.0 0.20 0.3 SDDSC050 503.1 503.7 0.7 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 504.0 504.5 0.5 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.40 49.9 SDDSC050 513.9 515.0 1.1 0.1 0.05 0.2 SDDSC050 516.1 517.0 0.9 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 518.7 519.6 0.9 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 519.6 520.5 0.9 0.1 0.25 0.5 SDDSC050 520.5 521.2 0.7 0.1 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 521.2 521.9 0.7 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 524.2 525.0 0.8 0.2 0.30 0.7 SDDSC050 525.0 525.3 0.3 0.0 0.39 0.6 SDDSC050 525.3 525.6 0.3 181.0 9.68 196.3 SDDSC050 525.6 526.0 0.4 0.3 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 527.0 528.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 529.0 530.0 1.0 0.1 0.68 1.1 SDDSC050 530.0 531.0 1.0 0.0 0.12 0.2 SDDSC050 531.0 531.6 0.6 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 531.6 532.6 1.0 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 532.6 533.0 0.4 0.0 0.10 0.2 SDDSC050 533.0 534.6 1.6 1.4 0.15 1.6 SDDSC050 534.6 535.0 0.4 0.4 0.09 0.5 SDDSC050 535.0 536.0 1.0 0.1 0.11 0.2 SDDSC050 536.0 537.1 1.1 1.5 0.91 3.0 SDDSC050 537.1 538.1 1.1 0.1 0.67 1.2 SDDSC050 540.6 541.7 1.0 0.1 0.30 0.6 SDDSC050 541.7 542.6 1.0 0.2 0.16 0.4 SDDSC050 542.6 543.7 1.1 0.2 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 544.7 545.7 1.1 1.1 0.03 1.2 SDDSC050 545.7 546.7 1.0 0.3 0.12 0.5 SDDSC050 546.7 547.7 1.0 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 547.7 548.5 0.7 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 548.5 549.2 0.8 0.2 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 549.2 549.6 0.3 40.1 0.59 41.0 SDDSC050 549.6 550.4 0.9 0.2 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 550.4 551.3 0.9 0.2 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 551.3 552.2 0.9 0.3 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 554.0 555.0 1.0 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 555.0 555.8 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 556.6 557.0 0.4 0.1 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 557.0 558.0 1.0 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 561.0 562.0 1.0 0.3 0.18 0.5 SDDSC050 562.0 562.3 0.3 1.9 1.51 4.3 SDDSC050 562.3 563.2 0.9 0.6 0.25 1.0 SDDSC050 563.2 564.1 0.9 0.4 0.74 1.5 SDDSC050 564.1 565.1 1.0 0.4 1.19 2.3 SDDSC050 565.1 566.2 1.1 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 566.2 567.2 1.1 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 567.2 568.0 0.8 0.4 0.07 0.5 SDDSC050 568.0 568.4 0.4 1.1 0.79 2.4 SDDSC050 568.4 568.9 0.5 0.5 0.47 1.2 SDDSC050 568.9 569.2 0.3 5.1 1.06 6.8 SDDSC050 569.2 569.9 0.7 5.3 2.99 10.0 SDDSC050 569.9 570.5 0.6 1.0 0.79 2.2 SDDSC050 570.5 570.8 0.3 56.9 44.60 127.4 SDDSC050 570.8 571.6 0.7 0.9 0.28 1.3 SDDSC050 571.6 572.2 0.7 0.3 0.14 0.6 SDDSC050 573.0 573.6 0.6 0.0 0.54 0.8 SDDSC050 575.1 575.4 0.3 0.0 0.06 0.1 SDDSC050 578.9 579.2 0.3 0.2 0.76 1.4 SDDSC050 579.2 579.5 0.3 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 579.5 579.8 0.3 0.2 0.24 0.6 SDDSC050 579.8 580.1 0.3 5.4 8.05 18.1 SDDSC050 583.0 583.3 0.3 14.9 4.28 21.6 SDDSC050 583.3 583.6 0.3 0.7 0.12 0.9 SDDSC050 584.7 585.5 0.8 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 585.5 585.8 0.3 4.9 2.95 9.5 SDDSC050 585.8 586.4 0.6 2.6 0.09 2.7 SDDSC050 586.4 587.0 0.7 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 587.0 588.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 588.0 589.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 589.0 589.3 0.3 130.0 19.35 160.6 SDDSC050 589.3 589.6 0.3 0.5 1.23 2.4 SDDSC050 589.6 590.0 0.4 1.1 7.10 12.3 SDDSC050 590.0 591.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 591.0 592.0 1.0 0.3 0.01 0.3 SDDSC050 592.0 593.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 595.8 596.6 0.9 0.2 0.12 0.4 SDDSC050 600.6 601.5 0.9 0.2 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 607.6 608.3 0.7 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 609.1 609.4 0.3 0.2 0.08 0.3 SDDSC050 609.4 610.0 0.6 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 610.0 611.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 611.0 612.0 1.0 0.5 0.39 1.1 SDDSC050 612.0 613.0 1.0 0.4 0.30 0.9 SDDSC050 613.0 614.0 1.0 0.7 3.21 5.8 SDDSC050 614.0 614.6 0.6 0.3 0.57 1.2 SDDSC050 614.6 614.9 0.3 0.0 0.06 0.1 SDDSC050 614.9 615.7 0.8 3.8 2.71 8.1 SDDSC050 615.7 616.2 0.5 0.1 0.15 0.3 SDDSC050 619.0 620.0 1.0 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 620.0 620.4 0.4 119.0 25.10 158.7 SDDSC050 620.4 620.7 0.3 1.2 2.13 4.6 SDDSC050 620.7 621.0 0.3 0.6 2.29 4.2 SDDSC050 621.0 621.3 0.3 1.0 20.60 33.5 SDDSC050 621.3 621.6 0.3 2.2 4.10 8.6 SDDSC050 621.6 622.2 0.6 0.2 0.25 0.6 SDDSC050 622.2 622.6 0.5 26.3 6.16 36.0 SDDSC050 622.6 623.0 0.4 0.8 4.14 7.3 SDDSC050 623.0 623.4 0.4 0.6 1.12 2.3 SDDSC050 623.4 623.9 0.5 148.5 15.85 173.5 SDDSC050 623.9 625.0 1.1 0.4 0.16 0.7 SDDSC050 625.0 626.0 1.0 0.1 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 628.8 629.8 1.1 0.0 0.05 0.1

