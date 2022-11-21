Save Now, Adventure Later: Cyber Sale From Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Offers Up to 50% Off on Holiday and 2023 Travel

Over 40 destinations can be booked through November 30

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / From a Northeast adventure to island experiences, some of winter's most alluring resort and hotel retreats are offering up to 50% off through Benchmark Resorts & Hotels'® 2022 Cyber Sale. Travelers can log into www.BenchmarkCyberSale.com and participate in the Cyber Sale through Nov. 30, 2022.

Winter wonderland

Escape to the snow with specials from coast to coast, starting with savings at two California ski destinations-30% off at Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa and 50% off at Forest Suites Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Skamania Lodge in Washington's Cascade Mountains (near Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort) is tempting travelers with up to 30% off.

At Wyoming's Snow King Resort (Jackson Hole) and Utah's YOTELPAD Park City, guests save up to 35% for stays well into 2023.

The Abbey Resort on Wisconsin's Lake Geneva is offering 40% off room rates while travelers to The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in the scenic Green Mountains of Vermont can save up to 40% and guests at Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Central Oregon enjoy 50% off.

Sunny escapes

A dose of "vitamin-sea" can cure the winter blues. Sun-drenched beach escapes featured in the Cyber Sale include Turtle Bay Resort on O'ahu, Hawaii (save up to 25% off future stays) and 30% savings at Bermuda's Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa.

Six Florida beachfront resorts are offering up to 35% savings: The Beachcomber Hotel and Bellwether Beach Resort, both in St. Pete Beach, The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Costa d'Este Beach Resort in Vero Beach, Cardozo South Beach in Miami Beach, and Hawks Cay Resort down in the Florida Keys.

For those attracted to a drier climate, two Arizona hotels are offering a third night free deal: Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale and Hotel Valley Ho in Paradise Valley. La Cantera Resort & Spa (San Antonio, Texas) is offering a special deal that includes daily breakfast for two and a $50 resort credit.

Downtown destinations

Spend the weekend in the city with easy access to culture, shopping and dining at these three hotels in the heart of town: Guests can save up to 30% at Oregon's Dossier Hotel in Portland, 40% at The Heldrich in New Brunswick, NJ, and up to 30% off one-night and two-night stays or 40% off stays of three nights or more at Boston Harbor Hotel.

Additionally, guests can save up to 40% at The Old No. 77 Hotel in New Orleans or 30% at Hotel Preston in Nashville on stays through April 2023.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Cyber Sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.benchmarkglobalhospitality.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

