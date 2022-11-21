Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - LeoDynamics has launched a fun-based speaking model that imparts functional English skills for business growth. The robust model is cultivated on a framework consisting of four milestones ensuring that executives reach their language goals. These milestones focus on building effective English learning skills through a combination of public speaking and improvisational theater games that recreate real-life scenarios and make learning fun.

The process starts with 'Assess'. This involves a comprehensive assessment of confidence with which learners can communicate in English through a combination of their current functional language skills and body language. This step reveals the skills gap between where they are now and where they want to be. The first step significantly influences the development of the personalized program to suit a learner's individual needs.

'Anchor', the next milestone, involves working on routines that cater to the learner's preferred ways of learning and cementing new habits that can improve the learner's proficiency in English. It also involves unlearning any practices that might be affecting their English skills.

Thirdly, 'Adjust' is the step in which executives understand how to tailor the verbal language to the body language cues. In this step, learners acquire greater confidence and become less self-conscious about any mistakes that they might make. Key components of this stage are learning to interact with others by evaluating their body language, listening for keywords, and rephrasing to improve understanding.

The final step is to 'Acquire' boardroom vocabulary. It gives participants the ability to think on their feet and to be decisive. They will learn to improvise, leaving behind the habit of forming their thoughts in their native language and translating word for word before they speak in English.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the four point framework, Leonilda Renaldo, the Founder of LeoDynamics said, "Our end goal is to help our clients to uncover their latent ability to speak without hesitation in English for effective communication in their workplace. We use this model to tap into their superpower in a fun based manner that is more effective both in the short-term and in the long-term. We teach them to listen as well as speak. It does not matter if they retain their accent or still make a few grammatical errors. What matters is that they are able to get their point across without worrying about their imperfections and get the desired results."

About LeoDynamics: LeoDynamics is a company that provides career development, language coaching, and public speaking training services to companies, business schools, and organizations to facilitate employee engagement and enhance productivity.

