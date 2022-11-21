Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.: Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter

Annual Revenues Increased Over 700 Per Cent Year-Over-Year

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, today announces record revenues in its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Period"), the company realized Revenues of $368,512, which increased 739% compared to Revenues of $43,915 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "2021 Period"). Gross profits increased to $237,703 during the 2022 Period, which increased 1,600% compared to $13,985 during the 2021 Period. Revenues and Gross profit in the 2022 Period were higher compared to the 2021 Period as the Company realized increased revenues and profits after the acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services.

"We are very pleased with our third-quarter performance as a result of acquiring Lyell Environmental Services," said David Bradford, President of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "The work we put into Lyell during the first half of the year to create an enduring revenue and cash flow component for Deep Green is beginning to show significant results and we will strive to continue growing our presence in environmental services at a rapid and sustainable pace."

Operating expenses were $312,209 during the 2022 Period, which increased from $203,275 during the 2021 Period. As a result, the Company reported an operating loss of $74,506 during the 2022 Period, which decreased from an operating loss of $189,290 during the 2021 Period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("the 2022 Nine Month Period"), Deep Green reported revenues of $796,127, which increased 562% compared with $120,180 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("the 2021 Nine Month Period"), and gross profit of $495,615 in the 2022 Nine Month Period, which increased 698% compared with $62,085 in the 2021 Nine Month Period.

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit: https://www.LyellEnvironmentalServices.com/

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.CallAmwaste.com.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

