FatBrain AI Begins the Application Process to "Uplist" to NYSE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI ) (the "Company," or "we"), is the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for star enterprises of tomorrow (some call SMEs), driving the majority of global economy and jobs. In 2022, FatBrain AI has acquired Intellagents, an innovative insurance marketplace SaaS in North America; Prime Source, the largest independent IT automation, development, data solutions provider in Central Asia; SOtech, a multiple award-winning digital agency in the UK; ZeroTrust, confidential computing SaaS in Singapore; and most recently, Predictive Black, an innovative financial forecasting SaaS in the UK. The FatBrain team is now over 600 strong, comprising enterprise analysts, creators and engineers, with proven leadership in AI, cyber, compliance, fintech, insurtech, mobile, IaaS, PaaS.

With the help of an Advisory Committee to the Board of Directors under the leadership of Mr. Michael Moe , FatBrain AI is excited to announce they have begun the process to "uplist" its shares of common stock from the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market to the New York Stock Exchange. FatBrain AI's expanded distribution, corporate strategy and powerful product offering has led to significant growth. The Company has begun to enhance the essential resources, governance and processes to keep pace with its revenue growth. The desire to join NYSE, an exchange synonymous with sustained growth and tradition of innovation, reflects the Company's continued investment in its own infrastructure.

"We've realized our 2023 growth objectives in 2022," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "Our controls, governance and revenues are advancing to levels appropriate for broader institutional scrutiny. We're delighted to welcome the new investor audience, which a potential NYSE listing would afford us and our growth. Our vision is to continue growing organically, boosted with strategic expansion through acquisitions and joint ventures - again striving to attain projected 2024 results in 2023."

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI):

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the star enterprises of tomorrow (SMEs) to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global footprint includes design and development centers in the US, India, Kazakhstan and the UK.

