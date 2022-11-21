Newly Designed, 5G, Ultra-Rugged Smartphone Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) is pleased to announce that the XP10 is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® - the only network built with and for America's first responders. The ultra-rugged, 5G XP10 is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This allows first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. And FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. Now, with the XP10 as part of the FirstNet ecosystem, first responders have even more devices to access the critical information they need - every day and in every emergency.





"The XP10 is the culmination of thousands of data points that we've collected from public safety users over the last few years," said Chip Frederking, vice president and general manager, AT&T/FirstNet, Sonim. "With a streamlined look and feel, more ergonomic tactile physical buttons (including one for PTT and one for emergency use) and efficiency improvements, the XP10 has been designed from the ground up for first responders. And all the while, we've still ensured that it holds true to our ultra-rugged performance standards, allowing the XP10 to stand up to daily punishment while keeping public safety and enterprise workers connected which is a requirement, not an option, for those who work in extreme conditions."

As a pioneer in manufacturing ultra-rugged mobile devices and developing mission critical communications solutions, Sonim was the first to deliver FirstNet Ready® ultra-rugged devices to public safety when the AT&T FirstNet network launched in 2018. That legacy continues with the XP10.

Just like all Sonim devices, the XP10 is built to meet ultra-rugged standards, including MIL-STD-810H and Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. It has been tested and can survive drops from six feet directly onto concrete, be submerged in six feet of water for 60 minutes, operate in all weather conditions from -4° F to 131° F, and much more. Sonim's 3-year comprehensive warranty covers more than traditional mobile warranties and lowers the total cost of ownership.

The XP10 is not a typical rugged phone. While still ultra-rugged, it features a lighter, sleeker design so it fits comfortably in a pocket. The 5000mAh battery can stand up to multiple shifts without a charge, even longer for some workers. The battery is also removable and can be swapped out reducing downtime on the job. Sonim is a leader in audio quality and continues to improve on the audio experience with the XP10. Even in the noisiest work environments, workers can hear and be heard louder and clearer than ever before through the 100dB+ speakers with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology.

First responders also have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet. They get the benefits of this next-generation connectivity while continuing to use LTE, the current gold standard for reliable mobile broadband, for their mission-critical needs. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G or LTE spectrum. And AT&T will continue to roll out 5G connectivity for FirstNet in communities across the country.

"FirstNet Ready® devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Sonim's XP10 meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

Additional XP10 performance features include:

FirstCare from Sonim provides FirstNet customers 24/7 support and SonimCare provides Enterprise customers 24/5 support

SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software to help customers deploy mobile devices faster as well as manage and support users in the field to increase productivity and improve safety.

Improved photography experience with a dual rear 50MP standard and 8MP wide angle cameras as well as an 8MP front camera.

Android OS 12 provides a smoother, more intuitive, more responsive experience for increased performance.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. FirstNet Ready® devices are listed on the FirstNet device page.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada - Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority - an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

©2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

