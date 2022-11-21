11 EV charging stations are set to be installed by Hypercharge this December at the Sylvan Lake Multi-Plex in Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sylvan Lake, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is announcing that it is on track to deliver its first DC fast charging station by December 2022. The installation will take place at the NexSource Centre located at the Sylvan Lake Multi-Plex in Sylvan Lake, Alberta. The deployment will include one Level 3 and ten Level 2 chargers.

The NexSource Center is the latest addition to a multi-building development in Sylvan Lake and includes a hockey arena, five-sheet curling rink, senior center, indoor track, children's play area, multi-purpose rooms, lounge, and food concessions.

"Level 3, also known as DC fast charging, is the fastest charging option available. They are often deployed for commercial fleets, but there is growing demand for public installations to make it easier for EV owners to keep their cars charged and ready to go when needed," said David Bibby, CEO of Hypercharge. "Destination charging with Level 3 is a significant value-add to communities by helping to increase local economic activity."

The Town of Sylvan Lake is leveraging the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre's (MCCAC) Electric Vehicle Charging Program to offset the cost for the installation. This program was available to municipalities within Alberta to promote the installation of EV charging stations in public places, on-street locations, municipal workplaces, and for municipal vehicle fleets. The program has since expanded with the introduction of the SouthGrow Electric Vehicle Charging Program, now open to all municipalities, businesses and other organizations in Alberta.

"When selecting the best EV charging option for a site, many factors must be considered," added Bibby. "Ensuring access to charging options in public spaces can help increase adoption of electric vehicles by reducing range anxiety. We are seeing support for this from all levels of government as Canada moves toward its commitment to move to zero-emission vehicles by 2035."

Hypercharge was able to provide a service plan and charging hardware that met all requirements of the MCCAC's program to help the Town of Sylvan Lake secure funding for 100% of project costs.

