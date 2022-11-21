EQS-News: Fiven ASA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
PRESS RELEASE
Oslo, 21st November 2022 at 14:00 CET
Fiven ASA - Third Quarter Results 2022
Outlook
Despite an extremely uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environments, ongoing disruptions to energy supply in Europe, and further inflationary pressure that is expected to impact the business activity in the last quarter of 2022, Fiven remains well prepared to confront any temporary slowdowns thanks to its two-pillar strategy, lean organization, global geographic footprint, and diversified market exposure.
The management expects to fully leverage all momentum in its end markets and further deliver solid commercial performance.
Upcoming inflationary pressure on raw materials and energy requires firm price and cost discipline. The goal remains to provide sustainable solutions for today's and tomorrow's industries.
