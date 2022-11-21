The VR fitness app introduces new jams in its workouts to get the heart a'thumping

FitXR, the leading VR fitness app, is introducing four new music collections, each featuring a series of workout classes with themed music in its Box, HIIT and Dance studios.

The 80's 90's Favorites Collection will launch on Friday, November 25 and feature iconic hits from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Wham!, Billy Idol, Survivor, A-ha, Chaka Khan, Sister Sledge, Chic and The Weather Girls. This throwback collection will include 10 new classes 4 Box, 3 HIIT and 3 Dance.

The Pop Hits Volume 1 Collection, which goes live on Monday, December 12 will allow FitXR members to groove to chart-topping tunes from Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Little Mix, Troy Sivan and Zara Larsson. This collection offers 8 new classes 3 Box, 2 HIIT and 3 Dance.

Keeping members moving in the spirit of the season is being served up via the Holiday Jams Collection. Also starting on Monday, December 12, these 7 festive classes 2 Box, 2 HIIT and 3 Dance will be sure to motivate members while spreading holiday cheer.

Next up is the Pop Hits Volume 2 Collection which will be available in February of 2023. This collection will feature 9 new classes and more Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Pink and Megan Thee Stallion, along with smashes from DMX, Lil Nas X, SAINt JHN, Nicky Youre, Tegan Sara and Green Day.

"We're so excited to bring hit music to our new upcoming classes," said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. "We know there is nothing better than working out to your favorite songs and the energy and inspiration that can bring. FitXR has always been about being fun first. We want our members to sweat it out while having an absolute blast in the process. It's our hope these new music collections help our members do just that."

The new FitXR music collections (80's 90's Favorites, Pop Hits Volume 1, Pop Hits Volume 2) can also be heard outside of the app via Spotify playlists as of November 25.

Visit here to learn more about FitXR.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within three distinct workout studios Box, Dance and HIIT. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on the Meta Quest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005032/en/

Contacts:

For additional information and/or interview requests, please contact:

Laura Springer

FitXR

VP, Communications

laura.springer@fitxr.com