Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Highly regarded across Canada and around the world, the Contessas, the Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards, recognizes top talent in hair, colour, makeup and nails.

After hosting a virtual ceremony for the past two years, the 34th annual awards gala was held live on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto with over 1,000 attendees.

In addition to awarding 24 coveted titles to some of the biggest names in Canadian and international beauty, the gala included show-stopping stage presentations from two of the industry's leading brands, Matrix and Wella Company, as well as a spectacular show-opener from Toronto-based hairstylist and multi-Contessa winner, Norm Wright.

The Contessas are produced by Salon magazine, the authority in Canadian professional beauty and publisher of two standalone English and French print editions and digital platform, SalonMagazine.ca.

Here are some of the creative collections that took home a 2023 Contessa award:





Tony Ricci, Canadian Hairstylist of the Year

TONY RICCI

Canadian Hairstylist of the Year

With a range of striking styles and bold colour placements, this captivating and ethereal collection took home the biggest award of the night. It's no surprise that Edmonton-based salon owner and hairstylist Tony Ricci is one of the most decorated Contessa winners to-date, adding two more awards to his belt this year (also winning Elite Master Hairstylist of the Year) as he continues to elevate his craft and inspire the industry with his masterful styling skills and creativity.





Salon Espace K, Salon Team of the Year

SALON ESPACE K

Salon Team of the Year

With daring cuts, shapes and textures, the Salon Team of the Year's eye-catching collection pushes creative boundaries. Located in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., Salon Espace K has earned its second-ever Contessa win and continues to make waves in the industry with their high-fashion and edgy aesthetic.





Rossa Jurenas, Master Colourist of the Year

ROSSA JURENAS

Master Colourist of the Year

From colour-melting to panelling, this mesmerizing collection earned the coveted title of Master Colourist of the Year. Based in Tillsonburg, Ont., salon owner and colourist Rossa Jurenas is a long-time Contessa entrant who continues to add to her impressive roster of wins while demonstrating her next-level colour prowess.





Breanne Gershon, Makeup Artist of the Year

BREANNE GERSHON

Makeup Artist of the Year

Showcasing the artistry of makeup and power of transformation, Calgary-based makeup artist (and hairstylist) Breanne Gershon earned her first Contessa award for Makeup Artist of the Year with this whimsical and inclusive collection that celebrates the fact that makeup can be for anyone and everyone.





Michelle Oliver & Quinn Enright, Collaboration

MICHELLE OLIVER & QUINN ENRIGHT

Collaboration

For the newest Contessa award, Collaboration (a category that's designed to foster and celebrate teamwork between hairstylists and/or colourists who are not working in the same salon), hairstylist Michelle Oliver and colourist Quinn Enright took home the inaugural award. The Edmonton-based duo made quite a splash with their impressive collection that showcased creative cuts with stunning colour placement. Oliver also took home two awards of her own for Multicultural and Texture Hairstylist, and Enright was awarded the coveted title of Canadian Colourist of the Year.

To view the entire 34th annual Contessa Awards gala, CLICK HERE.

Contessa 34 Collections

What are the Contessas?

Founded in 1988, the Contessas-The Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards-are Canada's longest-running and most prestigious professional beauty competition, honouring excellence and creativity in the salon industry. The most widely recognized professional beauty brands support the Contessas every year.

Contessa Awards entries are evaluated by a panel of independent judges and industry experts on originality, creativity, technical execution and on-trend appeal. The quality of photography, makeup and wardrobe are also considered.

The main mandate of the Contessa Awards is to highlight, promote and recognize Canada's premier professional beauty talent. The event unites the industry from coast to coast and presents an opportunity for beauty professionals to share their knowledge, inspiration and passion for their profession with their colleagues and community.

CONTESSA AWARDS 2023

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND CONTACT INFO

Contessa Logo

