Leading blockchain cryptocurrency expert will join regulators, industry leaders, and banking executives to discuss the challenges impacting the future of digital assets in 2023

Chia Network, Inc. ("Chia" or the "Company"), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced its Director, Chief Operating Officer President Gene Hoffman will speak at the Crypto and Digital Assets Summit: Winter Edition in London on November 28, 2022.

Hoffman will present on the "Forecasting 2023: Where Does the Industry Go from Here?" panel, exploring the future of digital assets following this year's market downturn. The discussion will include use cases for digital assets beyond cryptocurrency, an analysis of the policy and regulatory landscape in 2023, and the role traditional finance will play in the future of digital assets.

Moderated by Scott Chipolina, Digital Assets Correspondent at The Financial Times, the panel includes:

Ian Taylor, Executive Director of CryptoUK and Head of Crypto and Digital Assets at KPMG UK

Diana Biggs, Partner at 1k(x)

Marita McGinley, Head of Digital Assets Strategy at Schroders

The summit's themes include Recovery, Resilience, and the integration between TradFi and DeFi. The keynote interviews will be Verena Ross, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, and other event speakers will include Rostin Behnam, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Tyrone Lobban, Head of Onyx Digital Assets Blockchain, J.P. Morgan; Sandra Ro, CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council; and Peter T. Golder, Head of Digital Assets, London Stock Exchange Group.

The event and interviews will be moderated by senior editors from the Financial Times Group and held at the Pan Pacific in London.

??About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network's public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

